Defense

USS Essex Prints Its Own Parts at Sea: RIMPAC 2026

A digitally crewed surface vessel. Photo via Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Harbour.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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