Using 3D Printing to Create a Superhero Figure for a Young Patient

Children’s Nebraska, the state’s only free-standing pediatric hospital, recently used 3D printing to produce a custom superhero action figure for a five-year-old cancer patient. The Omaha-based non-profit operates 231 beds and more than 50 specialty clinics, providing care for children from Nebraska, western Iowa, South Dakota, northern Kansas, and northwestern Missouri.

Departments across the hospital, including Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Child Life, and 3D Imaging and Advanced Visualization, collaborated on the project. Matt Watson, a 3D Imaging Lab Specialist, scanned the boy’s head with a 3D scanner and a secondary camera, then digitally refined the model. “The great thing about the software that we get to use is once we have the file, we can manipulate it in any direction and make sure that all the surfaces are the way that we want them,” Watson said. After the scan, the file was printed in about two hours, cleaned, and fitted onto the body of a Thor action figure. “Once it’s all cleaned up, we fit the head onto the action figure and it is ready for them in delivery,” he added.

The patient was five-year-old Grant Lawson of Ashland, Nebraska, who is being treated for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His mother, Kaitlin Lawson, said the presentation was a highlight in a difficult year. “When Grant received his action figure at the clinic, it was really special getting to have my husband there and our other three children being a part of it. Grant was eager and excited to show them the clinic that he goes to.” She added, “Grant was still very much our rough and tumble, rowdy little boy” even during treatment.

The handoff was marked with a “special delivery” moment in the infusion center. Surrounded by his family and a large gathering of nurses and staff, Grant responded instantly to the toy. “Look at my head. It has a hat!” he said. Watson noted that the boy’s enthusiasm was evident from the start: “Grant did a great job. He was really excited.” Christy Hogan, a Certified Child Life Specialist, described his personality: “Grant is everybody’s best friend, the type of kiddo that knows no stranger. He’s ready to play with just about anybody. Helping create this special day for him reminds us why we are here each day.” She also emphasized that “everyone knows him there,” reflecting the bonds formed during his ongoing care.

A digital rendering of Grant Lawson created in the 3D Imaging and Advanced Visualization Lab at Children’s Nebraska. Photo via Children’s Nebraska.

Grant was diagnosed about a year ago and has since completed intensive therapy. Now in the maintenance stage, he receives chemotherapy infusions every 12 weeks while taking daily oral medication. Despite the schedule, he has stayed active, finishing swimming lessons, playing T-ball during the summer, and preparing to begin kindergarten. At home, the Thor action figure now occupies a place on his bedroom shelf alongside his favorite possessions, symbolizing both his resilience and the support of his care team.

3D printing used in cancer detection or treatment

Researchers at Pusan National University in South Korea recently developed a 3D printing-based diagnostic method for thyroid cancer. The team fabricated gold nanoparticle clusters directly from human serum using an evaporation-based 3D printing process, then applied surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy to analyze spectral patterns. A convolutional neural network classified samples with 93.1 percent sensitivity and 84.0 percent specificity, according to results published in Nature Communications.

In parallel, Cairn Surgical, a U.S. medical technology company, obtained ISO 13485:2016 certification for its Breast Cancer Locator System. The system combines a patient-specific 3D printed form derived from MRI scans with an interactive visualizer that maps tumor size, shape, and location during breast-conserving surgery. Cairn Surgical is currently running a clinical trial in the United States to support further regulatory submissions and market expansion.

Nanoparticle-cluster for the SERS platform. Image via Nature Communication.

