USask Researchers Develop 3D Printed Lung Model for Better Disease Treatment

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask), from both the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) and the College of Engineering, are creating a 3D printed lung model that could transform how respiratory diseases are studied and treated. By combining engineering and biology, the team aims to replicate the complexity of human lungs more accurately than traditional lab or animal models, opening the door to personalized therapies and future organ regeneration.

Building a More Realistic Lung Model

Treating lung diseases like tuberculosis and cystic fibrosis remains difficult because traditional two-dimensional models can’t replicate the intricate structure of human lungs, and animal models don’t accurately reflect how humans respond to disease.

“We’ve realized that we’re lacking a realistic model for lung diseases… and that means we can’t really plan a better strategy for lung therapies,” said VIDO’s Dr. Nuraina Dahlan, who is conducting the work under the supervision of Drs. Neeraj Dhar and Arinjay Banerjee (VIDO) and Dr. Daniel Chen (College of Engineering).

Doctor looking at a lung x-ray. Image via USask.

Combining Engineering and Cell Biology

Using specialized “bioinks” that contain living cells, the USask team 3D printed lung tissue structures that mimic the extracellular matrix — the natural scaffold that supports lung cells. They analyzed the printed tissue using the Canadian Light Source at USask to study its structure and function without causing damage.

The results showed that human lung cells can survive in the printed model, suggesting it can support new cell growth. In this collaborative effort, VIDO researchers grew the cells, while the engineering team handled 3D printing. The next phase will involve printing a new lung model and exposing it to infectious diseases to study its response.

“This will allow us to not only study diseases, but also to use lab-grown lungs as a replacement for transplantation,” Dahlan said. “Either way, having a more accurate lung model allows us to make personalized treatment strategies: we can test whether a particular drug is suitable for a specific patient. Ultimately, this model gives us better options for lung disease prevention and treatment.”

Advancing Lung Models Through 3D Printing

The University of Saskatchewan isn’t the only one advancing the development of realistic lung tissue models. Last year, biotechnology research company Frontier Bio reported progress in developing lab-grown lung tissue by combining bioprinting with the self-organizing properties of stem cells. Using a mix of lung cells and biomaterials, the company guided stem cells to form bronchioles, alveolar sacs, and beating cilia that are key lung structures.

The engineered tissue produced mucus and surfactant, replicating critical lung functions. Aimed at replacing unreliable animal models, the technology may improve drug testing for diseases like COPD and COVID-19. It also holds long-term potential for lung transplants and adapting similar methods for other organs, according to the company.

That same year, researchers at Nottingham Trent University (NTU) created lifelike 3D printed heart and lung models that simulate functions such as bleeding, beating, and breathing to support transplant surgery training.

Based on 3D scans of real human organs, the models replicate the feel and movement of actual tissue, giving medical professionals a safe way to practice procedures and refine their skills. Supported by funding from the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association, the models are already in use by both British military and civilian hospitals in the UK. Their reusability and lower cost offer an accessible training solution for healthcare institutions.

