USAF Leverages Bambu Lab 3D Printers for Attack Drone Maintenance

The 432nd Wing at Creech Air Force Base has integrated Bambu Lab 3D printers into its MQ-9 Reaper military drone maintenance training. The Clark County, Nevada US Air Force (USAF) installation recently added two X1 Carbon desktop FDM systems to a new on-site additive manufacturing facility.

Over 800 maintenance personnel from the 432nd Wing, known as the “Hunters,” are stationed at Creech Air Force Base and other locations worldwide. At the 3.6-square-mile facility, they are responsible for maintaining and operating MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). The team will reportedly use its new technology to remedy MQ-9 spare parts shortages, which have previously caused financial and logistics challenges that negatively impacted training.

In an official press release, Creech Air Force Base claimed that the “future of 3D printing within the military presents many groundbreaking applications.” Use-cases include diagnosing aircraft damage and 3D printing replacement parts at the point of need. This is said to streamline maintenance options with “minimized downtime.”

Kennon Nichols, supervisor for the MQ-9 Air Force Engineering and Technical Services (AFETS) team, was reportedly critical in getting the 3D printing project off the ground. Working alongside Col. Joseph Deporter, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, Nichols secured funding for the base’s new capabilities. He has also helped design some spare parts required for MQ-9 maintenance training.

“You have to find innovative ways to overcome obstacles by thinking outside the box,” Nichols stated. “Our team, along with Col. Deporter worked hard to find a solution to the problem with the spirit of innovation.” Deported added that the Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printers will allow the base’s maintainers to “learn their craft at a higher level.”

Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printers installed at Creech Air Force Base. Photo via US Air Force/Renee Blundon

3D printing MQ-9 Reaper drone parts

Creech Air Force Base’s 3D printing project faced some initial issues that delayed the project’s launch. Despite this, it officially rolled out the new 3D printing capabilities in December last year.

Remington Young, an MQ-9 AFETS specialist in airframe propulsion and generation equipment, played a key role in constructing the new additive manufacturing facility. He also oversees and mentors engineers operating the Bambu Lab systems.

An Air Force veteran with an aircraft maintenance background, Young received his first 3D printer as a Christmas present in 2016. He believes Creech’s new capabilities have the potential to save both lives and money during operations. The technology “takes what was a $10,000 dollar part in the past and allows it to be printed at high-speed for $15. It’s the future,” Young added.

An MQ-9 Reaper sits below a hangar before taxi to the flightline on Creech Air Force Base. Photo via US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Jake Jacobsen.

Another key figure in 432nd Wing’s new initiative is Eric Pavelka. The MQ-9 Avionics senior equipment specialist coordinates all 3D printing projects on the base. He is also responsible for managing the facilities inventory and layout, ensuring required components are readily available during maintenance training.

“There are a lot of rules when it comes to money and what we’re actually able to purchase, but we all came to the consensus of a legitimate need for printers because we could see the added benefits that it would provide for all of our training,” explained Pavelka.

Kennon Nichols poses for a photo amid his 3D modeling work used for training MQ-9 aircraft maintainers. Photo via US Air Force/Renee Blundon.

Additive manufacturing for defense

The US Department of Defense is increasingly investing in additive manufacturing to strengthen domestic supply chains and restock depleting inventories.

This is particularly true for remotely piloted military drones. Earlier this month, San Diego-based drone manufacturer Firestorm Labs received a $100 million USAF contract to support the development and procurement of 3D printed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

Leveraging its additive manufacturing technology, Firestorm aims to address operational needs in combat environments impacted by fragmented supply chains. Its approach centers on scalability and rapid deployment. The company’s xCell, semi-automated 3D printing unit unlocks localized manufacturing near the front lines, reducing reliance on centralized manufacturing hubs and cutting lead times.

2025 has also seen Alabama-based aerospace and defense manufacturer Cummings Aerospace complete flight trials for its 3D printed turbojet-powered loitering munition. The company’s Hellhound S3 is a kamikaze drone designed to deliver long-range, precision strikes against vehicles, tanks, and fortified positions.

Cummings’ munition was developed to equip the US Army’s Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs) with portable combat power equivalent to an Armored Brigade. Weighing under 25 pounds, the vehicle, launch canister, and ground control system offer deadly fire and forget capabilities for individual soldiers operating on the front lines.

Featured image shows Erik Pavelka operating a Bambu Lab X1 Carbon 3D printer at Creech Air Force Base. Photo via US Air Force/Renee Blundon.