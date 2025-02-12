USAF Invests $100M in Firestorm Labs for 3D Printed UAS

Firestorm Labs, a company specializing in additively manufactured unmanned aerial systems (UAS), has been awarded a five-year, $100 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force. The agreement is structured to support the development and procurement of UAS solutions, with a focus on modular, cost-effective designs that integrate advanced autonomy.

This new contract allows the Air Force to issue multiple task and delivery orders over five years, with performance periods extending up to 24 months after the final order. By leveraging additive manufacturing and rapid production methods, Firestorm Labs aims to address operational needs in contested environments where traditional supply chains may be disrupted.

Firestorm Labs logo. Image via Firestorm Labs.

The San Diego-based firm designs drones classified within Group 1-3, a U.S. Department of Defense categorization for small to medium-sized UAS with weights under 1,320 pounds. These systems are used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and tactical support.

Firestorm’s approach to drone development centers on scalability and rapid deployment. Additive manufacturing techniques allow for the localized production of UAS components, reducing reliance on centralized factories and enabling on-demand fabrication closer to the point of use. This capability is particularly relevant for military operations requiring adaptable logistics.

“Our vision is to enable the production of systems, parts, and prototyping at the edge, agnostic of vendor,” said Chad McCoy, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Firestorm Labs. “xCell is our response to the challenges of an uncertain supply chain, isolated geography, and contested logistics that demand innovation.”

Dan Magy, Firestorm Labs CEO and Co-Founder, described the contract as a validation of their work in modular UAS development. “This award reflects the Air Force’s confidence in our ability to deliver adaptable, cost-effective UAS solutions that redefine operational possibilities,” Magy said.

Firestorm Labs’ Tempest drone. Image via Firestorm Labs.

Additive Manufacturing Expands UAS Capabilities

Cummings Aerospace, an Alabama-based aerospace and defense manufacturer, recently completed flight trials for a new 3D printed turbojet loitering munition named Hellhound S3. This kamikaze-style drone weighs under 25 pounds with its launch canister and ground control system. Engineers designed it for single-soldier deployment and swift precision strikes against armored targets. The company tested the munition at the Pendleton Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Range in Oregon, where it exceeded 350 miles per hour at half throttle and maintained stable operation in cold, windy, and snowy conditions.

Ursa Major, a Colorado-based propulsion company, recently completed successful flight tests of a new 3D printed solid rocket motor (SRM) developed in partnership with Virginia-based Raytheon Technologies. The test, conducted at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, demonstrated the long-range missile capabilities of the 3D printed SRM, which was produced using Ursa Major’s Lynx additive manufacturing technology. This production method allows for simultaneous fabrication of multiple SRMs on a single production line, reducing costs and accelerating development timelines.

Testing an Ursa Major. Photo via Ursa Major.

