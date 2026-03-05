Ursa Major’s H13 Engine Completes First Hot Fire Tests

Rocket engine manufacturer Ursa Major‘s newest iteration of its Hadley liquid rocket engine, the H13, has passed its first hot fire tests after undergoing a series of engineering refinements and updated production methods, including a deeper reliance on additive manufacturing to streamline component production and reduce costs.

Building on the flight-proven H11 variant, the H13 is purpose-built for hypersonic missions and brings high gains in both reusability and performance. It is designed to operate across a wide range of launch and hypersonic scenarios without requiring platform-specific customization.

“Hadley is Ursa Major’s foundational engine that has already flown hypersonic several times,” said Chris Spagnoletti, CEO at Ursa Major. “With new materials and manufacturing, H13 can be reused more than twice as many times as previous variants, driving down the cost per flight while supporting new test objectives and mission profiles.”

H13 has successfully completed its first hot fires. Photo via Ursa Major.

Standardized, Cost-Driven Design for Broader Markets

Hadley is a liquid rocket engine built for hypersonic and small launch operations, delivering up to 6,500 lbf of thrust in its vacuum variant. Running on liquid oxygen and kerosene, it became the first American-made engine of its class to exceed Mach 5 and return intact, a feat accomplished aboard Stratolaunch’s Talon-A. Built with roughly 80% additive manufacturing, it has set a new bar for agile, affordable propulsion across defense and commercial markets.

The H13 incorporates advanced materials to extend service life and boost output, while in-house production of key components enables tighter control over quality and cost through additive manufacturing. Earlier Hadley versions demanded custom engineering for each application, stretching development timelines considerably.

The H13 breaks from that model by functioning as a standardized, ready-to-deploy solution for both hypersonic flight and small launch vehicles, cutting procurement lead times. Combined with cryogenic propellants and enhanced reusability, it represents Ursa Major’s most economical and capable engine offering to date.

Hadley: Flight proven hypersonic propulsion. Photo via Ursa Major.

3D Printing and Hypersonic Programs

The strategic pressure behind the H13 is straightforward: hypersonic programs move faster than traditional manufacturing can. Additive manufacturing allows complex components to be produced without dedicated tooling, iterated rapidly, and scaled without retooling entire supply chains. For defense customers, the ability to surge output or modify a design between missions is an operational need, not a preference.

Efforts across the sector reflect the same urgency to accelerate hypersonic production. L3Harris reported a tenfold reduction in production time for key air-breathing hypersonic propulsion components using large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) combined with robotics and integrated workflows. Similarly, Hypersonix’s DART AE demonstrator used an additively manufactured scramjet engine whose intricate internal channels and cooling pathways demand precise geometry that traditional methods cannot replicate, proving that AM is in many cases the most capable answer for meeting defense demands.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows H13 has successfully completed its first hot fires. Photo via Ursa Major.