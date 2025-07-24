Ursa Major Selects Dyndrite for LPBF Rocket Engine 3D Printing

Dyndrite, a software company specializing in GPU-accelerated digital manufacturing tools, has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with aerospace propulsion firm Ursa Major. The agreement follows a six-month technical evaluation in which Dyndrite’s LPBF Pro software surpassed Ursa Major’s existing toolchain. The software will now support Ursa Major’s metal additive manufacturing operations, including material development, part qualification, and the production of rocket engines for defense, hypersonic, and commercial space applications.

Founded in 2015 and based in Seattle, Dyndrite develops geometry-agnostic, multi-threaded computation engines for additive workflows. LPBF Pro provides a programmable CAD-to-print environment, parameter control, build strategy automation, and traceable production processes. Ursa Major has selected it as the core of its additive strategy, starting with its Draper engine line, which is now under active production using the toolset.

Dyndrite LPBF Pro. Image via Dyndrite.

Ursa Major designs staged combustion propulsion systems with compact, high-thrust configurations capable of vector control, throttle modulation, and mission restarts. The company uses laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) to manufacture complex mission-critical components. “Collaboration with Dyndrite has enabled Ursa Major to build advanced parameter strategies that were out of reach just a year ago,” said Thomas Pomorski, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Ursa Major.

Steve Walton, Head of Product at Dyndrite, said LPBF Pro “immediately and consistently solved the fundamental parameter and toolpath challenges that plague legacy tools,” leading to reduced support requirements, improved surface finish, and more consistent microstructures. CEO Harshil Goel added that Ursa Major is “replacing legacy workflows with a programmable, automation-ready approach to additive manufacturing.”

Dyndrite’s software enables the standardization and reuse of process knowledge across machines and platforms, supporting scalability in production. The company is backed by Gradient Ventures—Google’s AI-focused investment arm—and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. It was named a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer in 2021.

Ursa Major to adopt Dyndrite LPBF Pro software for AM materials and process development, part qualification, and serial production of high-performance rocket propulsion systems. Image via Dyndrite.

Software’s Expanding Role in LPBF Optimization

Earlier this year, Swedish aerospace group GKN Aerospace implemented Interspectral’s AM Explorer software at its Engine Systems Centre of Excellence in Trollhättan. Designed to monitor LPBF processes, AM Explorer uses AI to detect print anomalies in real time, generating live alerts and build reports. The system supports GKN’s Nikon SLM NXG XII 600 printers, giving engineers access to over 400 process variables and enabling automated defect detection and quality control. GKN reports the tool has helped reduce material waste, improve process stability, and support the company’s push toward sustainable aerospace manufacturing.

Last year, Belgian service bureau 3iD became the first adopter of AMIS Pro software for batch preparation of HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printers. Developed by AMIS, a subsidiary of HYBRID Software, the tool enables voxel-based nesting, slicing, and automated part placement across print builds. 3iD reports a 50% increase in nesting density and faster batch prep times using the platform. AMIS Pro’s ability to streamline build setup and reduce cost-per-part has been cited by both 3iD and the software’s developers as a key factor in improving production economics for polymer and binder jet systems.

A Nikon SLM 3D printer at GKN Aerospace Sweden, Trollhättan. Photo via Interspectral.

