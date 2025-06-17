Ursa Major Receives $32.9M in New Deal With Stratolaunch

Colorado-based rocket manufacturer Ursa Major has received $32.9 million from U.S flight test company Stratolaunch.

The multi-year contract will see Ursa Major develop and deliver 16 of its hypersonic Hadley H13 engines, following a series of successful flight collaborations between the two firms.

Ursa Major’s Hadley H13, an upgraded liquid rocket engine designed for commercial, space, and defense applications, offers increased engine reusability while reducing the cost per flight. It has reached sustained Mach 5+ hypersonic speeds in two tests since late 2024, surpassing flight and power targets aboard Stratolaunch’s Talon-A2 testbed.

“This contract directly supports U.S. hypersonic test infrastructure and the broader imperative to accelerate high-speed flight programs that deliver for national security,” commented Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major.

“As the proud partner and hypersonic propulsion provider to Stratolaunch, we’re focused on getting real capability into the field – faster, at scale, and without compromising performance.”

Stratolaunch’s Talon-A2 release and engine ignition for its first hypersonic flight. Photo via Stratolaunch.

3D printed rocket engines power Stratolaunch

Ursa Major’s Hadley engine began development in 2015, with prototypes tested in 2018 and flight qualification attained in March 2022.

The 5,000-pound-thrust (lbf) liquid oxygen and kerosene engine features an oxygen-rich staged combustion cycle optimized for small launch and hypersonic vehicles. It is the first product in Ursa Major’s family of propulsion systems, which also includes the Draper, Ripley, and Arroway models.

Ursa Major’s engines are more than 80% 3D printed by mass, using the company’s proprietary additive manufacturing technology. The firm says this approach reduces production and delivery times from six months to just one.

The Hadley has already powered successful flight tests of Stratolaunch’s Talon-A vehicle. Two of these, completed as part of the Pentagon’s Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Testbed program (MACH-TB), achieved hypersonic speeds exceeding Mach 5.

Conducted in December 2024 and March 2025, the tests reportedly met the Department of Defense’s (DOD) performance benchmarks within a 1% margin. The testbed vehicle also achieved successful recovery post-landing for re-use.

Ursa Major’s Hadley H13 is a mission-upgraded variant designed to combine increased engine reusability with additional starts. This, in turn, drives down costs and supports additional test objectives and mission profiles for aerospace and defense clients.

Ursa Major’s Hadley engine. Photo via Ursa Major.

Ursa Major’s growing order book

Ursa Major’s new $32.9M contract adds to its growing order book across the aerospace and defense sectors.

March 2025 saw Sirius Technologies, the U.S subsidiary of Tokyo’s Innovative Space Carrier (ISC), procure ten Hadley launch engines. These are being used in the development and testing of the ISC’s ASCA reusable space vehicle, which is expected to launch later this year. The two companies are also collaborating to develop a new medium-lift engine scaled from Ursa Major’s Arroway model. This project will continue through 2028.

Last year, the U.S. firm received $12.5 million from the U.S. Navy and the Office of Strategic Capital to scale production of 3D printed solid rocket motors (SRM). This funding reflects the Pentagon’s growing investment in additive manufacturing, seen as vital to bolstering the domestic missile supply chain. Ursa Major had previously agreed to manufacture the Navy’s Mk 104 dual rocket motor, which powers the SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 missiles.

Elsewhere, in December 2024, Ursa Major and Virginia-based Raytheon Technologies conducted two flight tests of a long-range 3D printed SRM for the U.S. Army. At the time, Daniel Jablonsky, Ursa Major’s CEO, revealed that additive manufacturing has enabled “unprecedented timelines,” with nearly 300 SRM static test fires completed in 2024 alone.

Testing an Ursa Major. Photo via Ursa Major.

Increasing adoption of aerospace 3D printing

Additive manufacturing is playing a growing role in engine production, helping aerospace firms cut lead times and enable more complex designs.

Earlier this year, LEAP 71 accelerated its rocket engine program using additive manufacturing. The Dubai-based engineering company is scaling the development of its meganewton-class propulsion systems, which include 200 kN aerospike and 2000 kN bell-nozzle designs.

Computational engineering and industrial 3D printing are being used to create complex propulsion systems tailored for future space missions. LEAP 71’s additive manufacturing technology is capable of 3D printing parts over 1.5 meters tall. This facilitates the direct production of full-scale, high-thrust 3D printed rocket engine components.

In other news, it was recently revealed that 3D printer OEM 3D Systems’ Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology is being used to 3D print spacecraft engine cooling systems.

The company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG) is working with researchers from Penn State University (PSU), Arizona State University (ASU), and NASA Glenn Research Center to develop thermal management systems. DMP 3D printing and Oqton’s 3DXpert software have enabled the team to fabricate high-performance radiators and heat pipes using titanium and nickel-titanium alloys.

Featured image shows Stratolaunch’s Talon-A2 release and engine ignition for its first hypersonic flight. Photo via Stratolaunch.