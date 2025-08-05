Ursa Major Launches AAAME to Strengthen U.S. Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem

Aerospace propulsion firm Ursa Major has announced the creation of the Alliance for the American Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem (AAAME), a collaborative initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) for national security applications. Founding members include Dyndrite, EOS, and nLight, representing key players in defense, manufacturing, and advanced technology.

Initially formed to address the opportunities and barriers within the aerospace and defense industrial base, the Alliance seeks to foster innovation through the development of standardized, secure, and scalable AM processes. These efforts are designed to reinforce supply chain resilience and enable the rapid, reliable production of mission-ready components.

“The United States cannot afford fragile supply chains subject to international economic disturbances or decade-long timelines to deliver critical national security systems,” said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. “This Alliance brings together key players in the AM ecosystem to advance a more responsive and robust industrial base. It’s about aligning policy, innovation, and execution so our warfighters have what they need, when they need it.”

Alliance Goals: Policy Alignment, Innovation, and Workforce Development

AAAME will focus on bringing together stakeholders from government, industry, and academia to support the integration of additive manufacturing throughout the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Its priority areas include enhancing supply chain resilience, advancing manufacturing standards and physics-based qualification methods and promoting workforce development through training initiatives.

Members of the Alliance will engage in working groups, share industry best practices and data, and support educational outreach, including hands-on workshops and topic-specific virtual sessions. Responsible sourcing practices, aligned with U.S. national security objectives, are also a key part of the initiative’s agenda.

Strengthening Supply Chains: Security and Economic Resilience

Securing national supply chains has become a prominent focus of renewed interest in industrial sovereignty. With this in mind, a number of initiatives are underway.

In February, IperionX Limited, a U.S.-based materials company, secured a contract for up to US$47.1 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This funding is aimed at fortifying the U.S. Defense industrial base by advancing the development of a reliable, cost-effective, and fully integrated titanium supply chain—from mineral extraction to metal production—thereby enhancing national security and economic resilience.

Elsewhere, U.S. enterprise, 6K Additive was awarded a $23.4 million DoD grant to bring waste material back into the supply chain. “Our country’s national security relies heavily on materials used across numerous applications, and controlling the supply chain from within the borders of the United States is paramount,” commented Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive. “No other organization has the history, experience, infrastructure or potential 6K Additive has in upcycling materials like titanium, nickel superalloys and refractory metals,” added Roberts.

