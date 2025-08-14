Upskilling the Future: EOS and NASA Partner on 3D Printing Master Class

Munich-based 3D printer manufacturer EOS has announced a Space Act Agreement with NASA to offer the Metal Additive Manufacturing (AM) Master Class through the EOS Additive Minds Academy. The advanced, hands-on training program will be delivered in collaboration with additive manufacturing experts Dr. Paul Gradl, Principal Engineer at NASA, and Dr. Omar Mireles, Additive Manufacturing R&D Engineer at Zia AM, both recognized for their work in spaceflight and high-performance AM applications.

“This partnership embodies the power of public-private collaboration accelerating the adoption and understanding of additive manufacturing. Through our agreement with NASA, we are delivering unparalleled access to the expertise and technologies that are shaping the future of aerospace and advanced manufacturing,”said Fabian Alefeld, EOS global director of business development and the Additive Minds Academy.

EOS technical center. Photo via EOS.

Course Details and Space Act Agreement

The program, starting in November 2025, will be held at the EOS technical center in Pflugerville, Texas, combining classroom instruction with practical sessions. It will cover metal industrial 3D printing processes and post-processing techniques, helping participants fabricate parts successfully and integrate them into real-world applications. The course offers a technology-agnostic overview, reviewing key strategies such as laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), directed energy deposition (DED), and other advanced methods in AM.

The Master Class is tailored for engineers, researchers, program managers, industry leaders, and those new to the field. In addition to providing a comprehensive overview of the metal additive manufacturing industry, the program offers hands-on training with EOS M 290, EOS M 300-4, and EOS M 400-4 systems, including build job development, post-processing, and laboratory testing. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive an EOS Additive Minds Certificate of Completion, validating their expertise in advanced metal AM techniques.

EOS technical center. Photo via EOS.

Upskilling the Additive Manufacturing Industry

Beyond the EOS-NASA Master Class, the additive manufacturing community continues to strengthen education and collaboration globally. In July, the European Association of Manufacturing Technologies (CECIMO) launched the Manifesto for a Competitive European Additive Manufacturing Sector, co-signed by ten national associations representing the AM ecosystem across Europe. The manifesto reflects a unified commitment to advancing Europe’s AM sector and sets out strategic recommendations to reinforce its position as a global leader. A key focus is the expansion of training and education programs aligned with evolving industry needs. Building on initiatives such as the Sector Skills Strategy in Additive Manufacturing (SAM), these efforts aim to cultivate a highly skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and adapting to emerging technologies.

Earlier in the year, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) recognized outstanding students and educators through its two annual 3D printing scholarships. Colleen Murray, a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the University of Maryland, received the Randy Stevens Scholarship for additive manufacturing educators, while Justin Levy, a third-year mechanical engineering student at The Ohio State University, received the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship for students.

