UpNano expands into China through partnership with Husun Technologies

UpNano GmbH, a Vienna-based manufacturer of high-resolution two-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printers, has entered the Chinese market through a new partnership with Beijing-based Husun Technologies. The collaboration marks the company’s next international step after establishing its presence in Europe and the United States, bringing the NanoOne 3D printer series to research institutions and selected industries across China.

UpNano & Huson teams. Image photo via UpNano.

High-tech demonstration lab in Beijing

As part of the partnership, a new demonstration lab will open in Beijing, equipped with a NanoOne 1000 printer and a full range of modular accessories. Operated by Husun staff trained by UpNano, the facility will offer feasibility studies, demonstrations, and training to prospective customers.

The NanoOne combines a compact desktop design with high printing speeds across more than fifteen orders of magnitude while maintaining resolutions below 100 nm. UpNano’s patented Adaptive Resolution technology enables users to switch seamlessly between rapid printing of large volumes and precise detailing of delicate features.

Alongside its hardware, UpNano provides a portfolio of proprietary printing materials developed in-house, including biocompatible, heat-resistant, and optical grades. This integrated approach to hardware, software, and materials supports demanding applications in fields such as microfluidics, optics, biomedical engineering, and electronics.

Building a presence in China

“China is an important and challenging market,” said Bernhard Küenburg, CEO of UpNano. “We are very pleased to have found in Husun an experienced and reliable partner to build our presence there. Husun will be part of our extended team, and together we want to establish our 2PP technology in China. For us, this is a major step, and we are confident it will open new opportunities for customers across research and industry.”

Yongfeng Qiao, CEO of Husun Technologies, added: “The technology of UpNano is a valuable addition to our portfolio of high-performance 3D printing solutions. Together we will develop a strong customer base in both academia and industry. At a time when precision requirements are rising across sectors, a system capable of tolerances below 100 nm is a perfect fit with excellent prospects.”

Husun will focus on building relationships with universities and industries such as medical devices, semiconductors, and photonics, areas where China has significant ambitions and where UpNano’s systems can deliver high impact.

UpNano & Huson cooperation launch ceremony. Image photo via UpNano.

Extending innovation and reach

The move into China follows several product launches by UpNano, including the NanoOne Green, introduced in late 2024 with a 515 nm laser for higher precision and compatibility with transparent materials. The company also recently unveiled NanoPro, a service powered by its new NanoPro VT printing system designed for serial production of microparts at industrial scale.

With this cooperation in China, UpNano continues to expand its international footprint and broaden access to its 2PP technology for both research and industrial users worldwide.

China’s strategic rise in additive manufacturing

UpNano’s expansion arrives as China strengthens its position as a global additive manufacturing hub. In early 2024, Chinese metal 3D printer shipments grew by 45% year-on-year, outpacing Western markets and highlighting the country’s accelerating industrial adoption of AM technologies. Meanwhile, digital manufacturing networks such as the Haizol Marketplace are helping local factories achieve up to 20% cost savings, signaling a shift from prototyping toward full-scale production. At a broader level, analysts have described China’s growing influence as part of the “next phase” of global AM consolidation, where regional manufacturing ecosystems and strategic partnerships increasingly shape the industry’s direction.

