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UPM Group 3D prints 100 m² exhibition stand for EuroShop 2026

3D printed exhibition booth UPM Group Euroshop 2026. Photo via UPM Group.
Aura Moreno

Aura Moreno is a journalist with a BA in Communications whose work spans narrative and cultural storytelling to industry reporting. Aura has hands on experience with 3D printing as co-founder of a jewelry brand which uses the technology. Her interests include how 3D printing is reshaping the way we design and make things.

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