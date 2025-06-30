Up to 80% cost savings and 3-day turnaround with IN3DTEC’s complete metal 3D printing services

Getting a metal part manufactured quickly and affordably often means juggling multiple vendors.

Shanghai-based 3D printing service provider IN3DTEC changes that by offering metal 3D printing, finishing, and dimensional verification as part of a single, cost-efficient solution. Designed to handle everything from prototypes to custom projects, IN3DTEC’s unified platform serves teams across industries with flexible metal part production.

Metal 3D printed part with painted surface finish. Photo via IN3DTEC.

To meet growing demand for faster turnaround and material versatility, it combines additive and traditional manufacturing into a streamlined workflow. From early-stage development to small-batch production, its infrastructure supports a range of use cases across sectors where precision and repeatability are essential.

Clients using IN3DTEC’s all-in-one workflow typically see production lead times cut to just 3 to 5 days, far quicker than the 7 to 12 days often needed when coordinating multiple vendors, and enjoy a cost advantage of 50-80% compared to other providers.

How IN3DTEC prints in metal

Established in 2014, IN3DTEC operates with industrial-grade metal printers capable of building parts up to 500 x 500 x 500 mm, with layer resolutions down to 0.04 mm.

The printing process begins with CAD file preparation and slicing, followed by the selective sintering of fine metal powders inside an inert atmosphere. After printing, parts are separated from the build plate, supports are removed, and components are transferred for post-processing. According to the company, its system is capable of producing 3D prints in as little as one day, with all metal prints meeting ISO standard quality assurance criteria.

Supported Materials:

AlSi10Mg, Aluminum 6061

Stainless Steel 316L, 17-4PH

Maraging Steel (18Ni300)

Titanium Ti64 Grade 5

Inconel 718 & 625

Pure Copper

Cobalt Chrome

These metals are selected for key performance traits like heat resistance, corrosion protection, strength, or electrical conductivity. Each material is backed by mechanical data including tensile strength, yield strength, and elongation values.

Metal 3D printed parts with electroplating, mirror polishing, anodizing, tumbling. Photo via IN3DTEC.

Post-Processing Options

IN3DTEC offers a wide range of post-processing services to tailor the mechanical and aesthetic properties of each part:

Surface finishing: Media Tumbling, mirror finish, painting, anodizing, Cerakote, sandblasting, glass bead blasting, and electroplating

Media Tumbling, mirror finish, painting, anodizing, Cerakote, sandblasting, glass bead blasting, and electroplating Mechanical treatments: CNC re-machining, threading, annealing, air tightness test, Penetration testing

CNC re-machining, threading, annealing, air tightness test, Penetration testing Dimensional checks: full 3D scanning and CMM inspection with reports

These surface services enable customers to define highly specific outcomes, whether for a functional aerospace part or a visually striking product prototype. Alongside aerospace, the 3D printing service provider also develops solutions for automotive, bicycles, motorcycles, robotics, drones, and industrial machinery components.

This versatility extends across customized exhaust systems, complex-shaped parts, which are often expensive when manufactured using traditional means. For obsolete or hard-to-source components, IN3DTEC’s short-run metal 3D printing provides a fast and flexible solution for replacement parts.

All-in-One Manufacturing and Quoting Platform

Beyond metal 3D printing, IN3DTEC offers CNC machining, vacuum casting, and injection molding, Custom Carbon Fiber Parts, Sand 3D Printing & Metal Casting — giving customers the flexibility to select the right process for their application.

Its online quoting system supports instant and manual quotes, with file uploads, secure communication, and engineering feedback integrated into the platform. Backed by a wide range of materials and secondary treatment options, the platform enables users to go from CAD to final part, all in one place.

To guarantee part accuracy, the company provides dimensional verification using 3D scanning technologies including structured light, laser, and photogrammetry. These are used for CAD generation, tolerance analysis, or reverse engineering.

Aluminum6961 produced metal 3D printed parts with anodizing. Photo via IN3DTEC.

IN3DTEC’s manufacturing infrastructure includes more than fifty industrial metal 3D printers and is used by engineering teams seeking production-ready results across a variety of use cases. All services are accessible through the company’s web-based system, with production timelines, process selection, and part validation handled through a centralized interface.

For organizations evaluating metal 3D printing or exploring multi-process manufacturing routes, IN3DTEC provides a consolidated platform that combines materials, equipment, and digital tools into a unified production workflow.

Secure your spot now for exclusive AM insights at our Additive Manufacturing Advantage online conference covering aerospace, space, and defense!

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows metal 3D printed parts produced using IN3DTEC’s metal 3D printing service. Image via IN3DTEC.