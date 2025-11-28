University of Windsor Leads Canada with Multi-Storey 3D Printed, Net-Zero Student Housing

The University of Windsor is constructing Canada’s first multi-storey, net-zero residence using 3D printing technology. Located at 1025 California Ave., the project demonstrates how research, technology, and collaboration can tackle housing and environmental challenges.

Supported by a $2-million investment from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), the residence will include seven student units and serve as a living laboratory for students and researchers. Led by Sreekanta Das and his team in the Faculty of Engineering, the initiative combines practical training with research into sustainable design, construction methods, and environmental responsibility.

“The University of Windsor is redefining affordability and sustainability in construction through Canada’s first on-site printed multi-storey student residence,” he said. “With hands-on training and strong partnerships, this project is a true example of how innovation and collaboration can drive change,” said Honourable Evan Solomon, minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation and minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.

Work begins at UWindsor’s 3D printing site, where construction is underway on a new student residence. Photo via University of Windsor.

Industry Partnerships Drive Innovation

The project brings together key industry partners, including Printerra Inc. and Desjardins Ontario Credit Union. Printerra provides the advanced 3D printing technology, while Desjardins Ontario Credit Union is contributing $250,000 through its Community Development Fund to support sustainable building initiatives.

“Our contribution to the University of Windsor is a strategic investment in the future health of our communities,” said Billy Boucher, CEO of Desjardins Ontario Credit Union. “This bold initiative exemplifies the potential of sustainable construction, and we’re proud to support such forward-thinking innovation through our Community Development Fund.”

“We’re thrilled to be the innovation partner on this visionary project,” added Leigh Newman, CEO of Printerra Inc. “This milestone reflects Printerra’s leadership in advancing additive construction and providing a platform that enables its wider adoption.”

3D printed project. Image via COBOD.

3D Construction Expands Globally for Student Housing

The University of Windsor’s 3D printed, net-zero residence is part of a growing global movement in additive construction for student housing.

In November, Europe saw the completion of its largest 3D printed housing project in Holstebro, Denmark. The Skovsporet development, created by 3DCP Group for the Danish non-profit housing association NordVestBo, comprises 36 student apartments across six buildings. Each building houses six units, ranging from 40 m² to 50 m², equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, study area, and sleeping space, all arranged around landscaped courtyards and pathways near VIA University College’s Holstebro campus.

Similarly, in 2021, Malawi welcomed what is believed to be the world’s first 3D printed school. The school was built using a 3D construction printer from Danish 3D printing construction firm COBOD as part of a project with 14Trees, a joint venture company of building materials specialist LafargeHolcim and CDC Group, the UK’s publicly owned impact investor. The school was 3D printed in only 18 hours, created to help tackle Africa’s classroom shortage, with UNICEF estimating that Malawi alone lacks 36,000 classrooms.

The 3D Printing Industry Awards are back. Make your nominations now.

Do you operate a 3D printing start-up? Reach readers, potential investors, and customers with the 3D Printing Industry Start-up of Year competition.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Linkedin.

Featured image shows Work begins at UWindsor’s 3D printing site, where construction is underway on a new student residence. Photo via University of Windsor.