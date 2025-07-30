University of Maine Researcher Develops Fast Simulation Model for Thermal Stress in 3D Printing

Irja Hepler, a Ph.D. student in structural engineering at the University of Maine (UMaine), is developing a simulation model to predict thermal stresses that arise during 3D printing. Her research addresses a persistent problem in additive manufacturing: when printed materials cool unevenly, they can warp or lose structural integrity. By simulating this behavior in advance, Hepler’s approach could help engineers prevent print failures—whether producing a small object or constructing a full-sized house.

Thermal stress results from differential cooling, where various parts of a printed object solidify at different rates. These locked-in stresses can distort the object once it’s removed from the print bed. Working at UMaine’s Advanced Structures and Composite Center, Hepler is building her model using MATLAB to identify these internal forces before printing begins. “Because of differential cooling, you get thermal stresses,” she said. “These stresses get locked in. When you finish the part and take it off the bed, it has these stresses in it, and these initial stresses cause the part not to behave normally.” By replacing repeated trial-and-error printing with predictive analysis, her tool could reduce material waste, speed up production, and increase consistency.

Irja Hepler at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center. Photo via UMaine.

Her earlier version of the model employed a two-dimensional beam-based framework, where lines of printed material were stacked in a square configuration. This contrasted with an existing solid model based on 3D elements, which took approximately three hours to simulate a single scenario. Hepler’s 2D model completed the same task in just 15 minutes. This speed enabled engineers to evaluate multiple printer configurations in days rather than weeks. She is now developing a three-dimensional version that better reflects real-world geometries. “I mean, 3D’s difficult, it’s very hard, but it’s just an extension of what the first model was,” she said. While she has not written code for 3D modeling before, she sees the challenge as a continuation of her previous work.

Her interest in simulation and 3D printing began in 2014 during a high school internship at UMaine, where she participated in an aerospace transportation innovation project led by Russell S. Bodwell Distinguished Professor Bill Davids. Then a student at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Hepler was introduced to MATLAB and additive manufacturing. Davids, who now chairs UMaine’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, became her long-term academic advisor. She completed her undergraduate and master’s degrees at UMaine and is now continuing with her doctoral research at the same institution.

UMaine houses the world’s largest 3D printer and continues to expand its capabilities in structural-scale additive manufacturing. Hepler’s simulation model may support future applications at this scale by allowing engineers to anticipate and avoid thermal stress-related distortions. Once the 3D version of the model is functional, she hopes it can be further optimized by a more experienced programmer and eventually packaged with a user interface for broader accessibility. She expects to complete her Ph.D. in spring 2026. “Research is just really important,” she said. “It could help lots of people. Even if it’s slow and sort of unsteady and goes in fits.”

Academic Innovations Drive New Frontiers in 3D Printing Construction

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have developed a 3D printable concrete that incorporates diatomaceous earth (DE), a fossil-derived material made from microscopic algae. This mix absorbs up to 142% more CO₂ than standard concrete while reducing cement content. The porous structure of DE improves flow during 3D printing and enables calcium carbonate formation during curing, which contributes to strength. Using triply periodic minimal surfaces (TPMS) and polyhedral graphic statics, the printed parts retained 90% of the compressive strength of solid forms, used 68% less material, and showed a 32% increase in CO₂ absorption per unit of cement. Reinforcement was added using post-tensioning cables, and the team is now working on full-scale architectural elements.

In a separate academic effort involving 3D printing for extraterrestrial construction, researchers at Texas A&M University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have developed a synthetic microbial system designed to convert Martian regolith into consolidated building materials without human input. The system combines filamentous fungi and cyanobacteria, enabling biomineral formation and nutrient cycling through a symbiotic relationship. Cyanobacteria fix carbon and nitrogen from the atmosphere to support fungal growth, while fungi sequester metal ions and secrete biopolymers to bind regolith particles. This self-sustaining microbial community does not require external nutrient supplementation. The researchers are adapting the process for use in direct ink writing with a regolith-based bio-ink to fabricate structures.

A synthetic habitat. Image via Texas A&M University College of Engineering

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured photo shows Irja Hepler at the Advanced Structures and Composites Center. Photo via UMaine.

