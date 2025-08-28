University of Duisburg-Essen Concludes LPBF Study, Producing New Open Dataset

Over the past six years, researchers at the German University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) have focused on refining both the printing processes and the powders used in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF). The German Research Foundation (DFG)-funded priority program Materials for Additive Manufacturing (SPP 2122) has now successfully concluded, providing a comprehensive reference for both academic and industrial applications.

“The interlaboratory study is a milestone for science and industry, as it provides the first globally comparable data on highly complex manufacturing processes across different material classes,” says Dr. Anna Ziefuß, head of the Surface Chemistry and Laser Processing group at UDE. She adds, “The results of the study, together with the contributions in the special issue, provide insights into the entire process chain – from material design and particle properties to final component performance.”

New Open Dataset on LPBF Completed

Launched in 2019, SPP 2122 aimed to systematically improve and standardize materials and additive processes. Under the direction of Prof. Dr. Stephan Barcikowski of the Technical Chemistry department at UDE, the interlaboratory study engaged 32 international laboratories. These teams fabricated standardized components from metallic and polymer powders—with and without nanoparticle modifications—to assess the influence of material properties, machine parameters, and process control on final outcomes.

The results provide a foundation for establishing reliable standards, optimizing additive manufacturing processes, and accelerating the integration of new materials. “Our goal was to present both fundamental understanding and practical solutions – and both completely open access,” says Ziefuß.

Data from the interlaboratory study will be publicly available starting November 11, 2025.

Other 3D Printing Databases

Beyond the University of Duisburg-Essen’s efforts, 2019 saw EIT Digital, the digital innovation and education arm of the European Institute of Innovation & Technology (EIT), support the creation of a 3D printing database aimed at helping manufacturers identify potential time and cost savings and encouraging broader adoption of 3D printing over conventional methods.

The database, developed by Aalto University in Finland, is being integrated as a plugin for 3D data expert software from industrial partner DeskArtes. Siemens, a global manufacturing and 3D software developer, contributed knowledge graphs to ensure logical links between all collected data, enhancing usability and decision-making.

Additionally, in 2023, Replique launched a comprehensive, open-access material database for 3D printing. Backed by trusted material partners such as Arkema, Evonik and DyeMansion, the platform aims to simplify material selection for additive manufacturing projects. Traditionally, this process has been labor-intensive and reliant on manual research. Replique’s database provides an intuitive interface that allows users to quickly identify the most suitable materials for their specific applications, saving time and resources while ensuring that components meet required material standards.

