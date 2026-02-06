University of Dayton Secures $450K for CFAM Roadmap to Strengthen U.S. Defense Manufacturing

National additive manufacturing accelerator America Makes, in collaboration with the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM), announced that the University of Dayton Research Institute has been awarded $450,000 under the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate (AFRL(RXN)) project.

The effort is part of the Affordable and Agile Composite Additive Manufactured Structures (AACAMS) initiative, which will produce roadmaps and technical reports to guide future Department of Defense and industry investments in continuous fiber additive manufacturing (CFAM).

The America Makes facility in Youngstown, Ohio. Photo via America Makes.

Mapping the CFAM Landscape

The study will evaluate the current CFAM landscape, identify adoption barriers, and define the requirements system integrators need to successfully implement the technology in defense and commercial applications. Only one award was granted under this project call, highlighting its targeted focus on accelerating CFAM adoption and closing technical and logistical gaps that currently limit broader use.

Amid rising global competition, the ability to produce critical defense components quickly, efficiently, and at scale is essential. The Department of Defense is focusing on CFAM because it can create strong, lightweight parts by combining polymers with continuous fibers such as carbon or fiberglass. When fully developed, CFAM enables a highly flexible and responsive manufacturing process, allowing production to switch rapidly between different part designs and shorten the timeline from concept to deployment. For this roadmap, CFAM encompasses any method that deposits continuous fibers within a polymer matrix into a 3D structure, including layer-by-layer deposition, surface-conformal printing, or freeform fabrication.

“Today’s warfighter faces a dynamic landscape that demands increased speed, agility, and precision. This project is a strategic step to integrate additive manufacturing technologies into production, enhancing defense capabilities,” said John Martin, Additive Manufacturing Research Director at America Makes. “We are excited to support our members who bring in-depth expertise pivotal to addressing these real-world challenges.”

Continuous Composites’ CF3D printing technology. Photo via Continuous Composites.

CFAM Faces Technical and Adoption Challenges

Despite the advantages of 3D printed continuous fiber-reinforced composites, several hurdles remain that could limit broader adoption. High costs for raw materials and specialized equipment continue to be a significant barrier. Although technological advances have lowered costs, the upfront investment for 3D printing infrastructure remains substantial.

Technical limitations of the printing process also present challenges. Optimal mechanical performance depends on precise control of fiber orientation, resin curing, and deposition quality. Variability in any of these factors can result in defects or reduced part strength. Finally, the absence of standardized materials, processes, and testing protocols is slowing industry-wide adoption.

CFAM Is Gaining Momentum in the U.S.

CFAM is attracting U.S. defense support because it can produce strong, lightweight, high-performance parts that traditional manufacturing methods struggle to deliver, directly supporting Pentagon goals to enhance speed, agility, and readiness across weapon systems and platforms.

In addition to the Department of Defense’s focus through initiatives like the AACAMS roadmap, other programs and investments are advancing CFAM research and adoption: for example, Continuous Composites (CCI) secured a multi‑year, multi‑million‑dollar contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop high‑performance composite materials using its CF3D continuous fiber 3D printing technology for aerospace applications, and the Air Force also awarded funding to improve simulation tools for CF3D printing, helping accurately model anisotropic composite behavior, both efforts aimed at maturing CFAM capabilities for defense use.

3D printing a composite part with CF3D. Photo via Continuous Composites.

