University of Cyprus leads EU-Backed initiative to develop superior materials for aerospace applications

With the funding from the European Union, the University of Cyprus (UCY) is spearheading the establishment of the Additive Manufacturing and Advanced Materials Competence Centre (AM2C3).

Although the funding amount is undisclosed, this initiative brings together expertise from Cyprus, Norway, Switzerland, and Spain.

Partners in the project include Norway’s Foundation of Industrial and Technical Research (SINTEF), the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA), and Spain’s IMDEA Materials Institute with Dr. María Teresa Pérez-Prado, head of the Sustainable Metallurgy Research Group, will work closely with UCY researchers leading IMDEA’s contributions.

Together, these organizations will develop advanced methodologies and characterisation techniques for Al-MMCs, which are known for their strength-to-weight ratios and suitability for high-value aerospace applications.

IMDEA Materials team. Photo via IMDEA Materials.

A hub for advanced materials

By creating a hub for innovation, this project aims to address growing aerospace industry demands for low-volume, high-performance material solutions.

In doing so, Dr. Pérez-Prado’s team will focus on transferring knowledge, providing specialized training, and refining processing and characterisation techniques. Staff exchanges between the institutions will further enhance collaboration while ensuring access to novel equipment for R&D.

In addition, plans for the competence centre go beyond immediate research. Intellectual property frameworks and a sustainable collaboration ecosystem are key components of the project’s vision, ensuring the benefits endure long after the three-year funding period.

Excitement surrounding the initiative was highlighted by Dr. Pérez-Prado, who noted its potential to strengthen IMDEA Materials’ network in advanced manufacturing technologies. She highlighted that this initiative also aligns with efforts to decentralize aerospace production and explore novel material designs, positioning additive manufacturing as a transformative force in the sector.

Drawing on international expertise and emphasizing sustainable metallurgy, AM2C3 seeks to address key challenges in aerospace materials development. The initiative aims to facilitate long-term progress while supporting a strong global research network.

AM2C3 brings global expertise to Cyprus, advancing additive manufacturing and Al-MMC innovation for aerospace applications. Image via IMDEA Materials.

Aluminum materials for aerospace applications

The EU-funded initiative is part of a broader global push to innovate aluminum-based materials for aerospace applications.

Notable developments include Nikon SLM Solutions and Honeywell Aerospace partnering to develop a new parameter set for 3D printing aluminum F357. Known for its high strength, corrosion resistance, and weldability, the alloy delivers enhanced mechanical properties compared to conventional die-casting methods.

Trials with SLM’s quad-laser SLM 500 3D printer focused on optimizing layer thickness and producing robust parts that meet aerospace industry standards. By enabling lightweight, complex structures and reducing manufacturing times and costs, this partnership aimed for widespread adoption in aerospace and automotive applications.

In November 2020, scientists from Russian National University of Science and Technology (NUST) MISIS developed a nanocarbon additive derived from oil waste to enhance aluminum powder for 3D printing aerospace composites. By integrating the additive, researchers achieved a 1.5-fold increase in hardness and significantly reduced porosity, addressing critical safety concerns for aviation and space applications.

Employing advanced techniques such as chemical deposition and infrared heat treatment, the team synthesized carbon nanofibers that improve material uniformity and density. These enhancements ensure more consistent temperature gradients during printing, resulting in structurally reliable aluminum components capable of withstanding high-stress aerospace environments.

Featured image shows IMDEA Materials team. Photo via IMDEA Materials.