University of Bristol Conduct First Full-Scale Seismic Test on 3D Printed Concrete Structure

Researchers at the University of Bristol have conducted one of the UK’s first full-scale seismic tests on a 3D printed concrete structure, using the country’s largest shaking table to simulate the effects of a moderate earthquake. The study aims to better understand how 3D printed concrete structures behave under seismic stress, compare the seismic resilience of 3D printed structures against conventional construction methods and support the development of accurate digital models.

“This experiment aims to fill the knowledge gap surrounding the dynamic response of 3D printed units, particularly how they perform under recorded and simulated seismic events. By doing so, the team aims to identify strengths, weaknesses, and failure mechanisms specific to this construction method,” Project leads Prof Anastasios Sextos and Dr Raffaele De Risi explained.

The 3D printed concrete building ready for testing. Photo via University of Bristol.

3D Printed Concrete

While traditional concrete has a well-documented seismic response, 3D printed structures introduce a range of new variables—including layer-by-layer fabrication, distinct material properties, and unconventional geometries—that create uncertainty around their behavior during earthquakes. This complexity underscores the importance of experimental testing to better understand their structural performance.

For this study, researchers produced a near full-scale 3D printed concrete house using robotic additive manufacturing. This approach enabled precise control over material placement and structural geometry. The unit was instrumented with accelerometers, displacement sensors, and other devices to capture comprehensive data on its dynamic response.

The 3D printer being used to construct the concrete building. Photo via University of Bristol.

Testing was conducted on a high-end shaking table capable of holding up to 50 tonnes and simulating ground motions consistent with real seismic events. The 3D printed unit was subjected to a series of controlled earthquake simulations, beginning with low-intensity vibrations and gradually increasing to more severe motions. Each test was carefully monitored to observe structural changes in real time, including cracking, displacement, and signs of potential failure. The resulting data will support the evaluation of seismic resilience, enable comparisons with traditional construction techniques, and help refine digital models that predict structural performance under earthquake loading.

“Insights from this study will help identify design parameters that optimise seismic performance, such as layer bonding strategies and reinforcement integration. Ultimately, we hope to validate whether 3D printed concrete can meet current safety standards for seismic applications and provide a foundation for developing building codes that include additive manufacturing technologies. These findings will be essential for engineers, architects, and policymakers exploring the future of earthquake-resistant constructions.”said Dr. De Risi.

Future Implications

The researchers suggest that this study could contribute to the evolution of earthquake-resistant construction. Its practical applications extend to the fast, cost-efficient production of housing, emergency shelters, and infrastructure designed to meet specific seismic safety standards. The findings may also guide the development of updated building codes and regulatory frameworks that account for the unique characteristics of additive manufacturing, enabling wider industry adoption without compromising structural integrity.

“By testing the seismic resilience of 3D printed concrete for the first time, we’re not just exploring the future of construction—we’re helping shape a safer, smarter, and more adaptive built environment,” said Dr. De Risi.

Expanding the Capabilities of 3D Printed Concrete

Progress Group, a company specializing in mechanical engineering and precast concrete systems, introduced a new proprietary 3D printing process known as Selective Paste Intrusion (SPI). Designed for large-format concrete parts, the SPI system achieves a layer resolution of three millimeters and is currently in operation at the company’s facility in Brixen, South Tyrol. SPI enables targeted material deposition, reducing overall concrete usage by placing paste only where structurally necessary.

Elsewhere, researchers at the University of New Mexico (UNM) developed a self-reinforced, ultra-ductile cementitious material tailored for 3D printing. Addressing the brittleness of conventional concrete, the team, led by assistant professor Maryam Hojati, incorporated polymer fibers into the mix, enabling it to withstand tensile and bending forces without the need for steel reinforcement. The project aimed to overcome one of the key limitations in 3D printing concrete: the incompatibility of traditional rebar with extrusion-based processes.

