United Performance Metals Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Fabrisonic Acquisition

United Performance Metals (UPM), a US-based specialty metals solutions provider and affiliate of O’Neal Industries, has acquired Fabrisonic LLC, an Ohio-based 3D metal printing manufacturing company. The acquisition is intended to enhance UPM’s manufacturing capabilities and expand its range of solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Fabrisonic to the United Performance Metals family. Their technology and expertise will strengthen our ability to create advanced materials and provide innovative manufacturing solutions to address the needs of our customers,” said Peter Neuberger, President and CEO of United Performance Metals.

Fabrisonic’s UAM 3D Printing Process. Photo via: Fabrisonic

Integration with UPM’s Specialty Processing Facilities

Following the acquisition, Fabrisonic will become part of UPM’s specialty processing network, which includes Precision Thin Strip in Wallingford, CT; UPM Advanced Solutions in Cincinnati, OH; and Precision Cold Saw Cutting and Grinding in Oakland, CA. These locations will continue to provide value-added processing services for specialty metals, supporting UPM’s customer base.

“This acquisition marks an important development for Fabrisonic. Becoming part of the United Performance Metals family will allow us to utilize additional resources and capabilities, helping us extend our reach and continue delivering solutions to our customers. We appreciate the contributions of our engineers who have been instrumental in our progress, and we look forward to the next phase of our growth,” said Jason Riley, General Manager of Fabrisonic.

The SonicLayer 1200. Photo via Fabrisonic.

Fabrisonic’s Metal Fabrication Technology

Fabrisonic, originally established as a division of Ohio-based engineering services provider EWI, became an independent entity in 2011. The company specializes in metal fabrication and has developed proprietary technologies to create advanced metal materials for industries such as aerospace, defense, space, and automotive.

A key technology of Fabrisonic is ultrasonic additive manufacturing (UAM), a hybrid metal 3D printing process that uses ultrasonic vibrations to weld together layers of metal foils into a 3D shape. UAM is suitable for the 3D printing of integrated electronics thanks to its ability to operate at low temperatures, and also enables 3D printing at high speed.

In 2021, Fabrisonic introduced its SonicLayer X̅ Seam Welder, which the company claims is twice as powerful as other models currently available on the market. Fabrisonic’s patented 10,000W SonicLayer X̅ is designed to deliver faster travel speeds, accommodate thicker materials, provide higher downforce, and offer a wider range of material choices compared to other welding models. This innovation enhances the precision and efficiency of metal fabrication, particularly in demanding industries like aerospace, defense, and automotive.

