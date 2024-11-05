UNITED GRINDING Group Acquires GF Machining Solutions to Boost Additive Manufacturing

United Grinding Group, a Swiss manufacturer specializing in eroding, laser, and measuring machines, has signed an agreement to acquire GF Machining Solutions (GFMS), the machining division of Georg Fischer AG (GF). Valued between CHF 630 million and CHF 650 million, the transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. This strategic acquisition aims to strengthen United Grinding’s position in the ultra-precision machining market by expanding its product offerings and providing more comprehensive solutions to its global customer base.

GF Machining Solutions specializes in high-precision manufacturing technologies, including milling, electric discharge machining (EDM), laser texturing, laser micromachining, and additive manufacturing. With approximately 3,500 employees across over 40 international locations, GFMS serves industries that demand meticulous component precision, such as aerospace, automotive, and medical devices.

A notable aspect of GF Machining Solutions’ capabilities is its partnership with 3D Systems, which has produced the DMP Factory 350 series—high-performance metal 3D printers designed for scalable, high-precision production. Key models include the DMP Factory 350 and DMP Factory 350 Dual, both incorporating a low-oxygen vacuum chamber (below 25 ppm) for dense, high-quality parts, and an automated powder management system that enhances efficiency while reducing material waste.

The acquisition allows Georg Fischer AG to focus entirely on its Water and Flow Solutions businesses—GF Piping Systems and GF Building Flow Solutions—enhancing its strategic flexibility to pursue growth and investments in these areas. For United Grinding Group, the merger presents an opportunity to combine additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies, offering a more extensive suite of solutions. The integration is expected to foster innovation and expand the range of high-precision manufacturing services available to customers worldwide.

Strategic Consolidations in Additive Manufacturing

This month, Siemens announced a $10 billion acquisition of Altair Engineering Inc., a Michigan-based 3D design and simulation software developer. This deal aims to integrate Altair’s computational and artificial intelligence expertise with Siemens’ Xcelerator platform, enhancing Siemens’ position as a leading technology firm. The acquisition is expected to increase Siemens’ digital business revenue by 8%, adding approximately €600 million to its €7.3 billion reported in FY 2023.

Similarly, ASTRO America received federal approval for the Stifel North Atlantic AM-Forward Fund, a private equity initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies among small businesses in the aerospace and defense sectors. Initial investors include Lockheed Martin, GE Aerospace, and ASTM International. The fund focuses on enhancing additive and advanced manufacturing capabilities within the domestic supply chain, addressing challenges such as access to capital, machine qualification processes, and workforce development.

