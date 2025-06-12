Unique nature-inspired 3D printed fashion by Amiss and Creality

Sydney-based fashion label Amiss took the stage at the WINGS 2025 Independent Fashion Festival last month with a debut collection that blended organic inspiration with advanced production techniques.

Using Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Creality’s 3D printing technology, the brand demonstrated how fashion can embrace both natural forms and modern tools to create something new and distinctive. Founded by siblings Vanessa and Josh, Amiss grew out of a desire to explore identity and culture through fashion.

Their first collection drew on the shapes and textures of seashells, the Australian bush, and ideas linked to solar punk. Instead of following the long timelines of traditional methods often stretching over months, the Australian team turned to 3D printing to bring their ideas to life faster and with greater control.

“As a small brand, we don’t have time or money to waste,” Vanessa explains. “Creality let us move fast, test ideas, and actually produce what we envision—without compromise.”

Creality tools power Amiss’s designs

According to the fashion label, Creality’s range of equipment, including scanners, printers, laser cutters and filaments, formed the backbone of this approach.

In their studio, the process began with the Otter Lite 3D scanner, which captured the delicate shapes found in nature across Australia and the Sri Lankan coastline. These scans were turned into detailed digital models, ready for production using the K2 Plus 3D printer.

“What used to take weeks, we now do in under two hours,” says Josh. “We model it, print it, and hold a real-life prototype in our hands by the end of the afternoon.” With the K2 Plus, the team could create multi-color corsets, accessories and structural elements entirely in-house, avoiding the need to rely on external manufacturers.

To add the finishing touches, Amiss used the Falcon2 Pro 60W laser cutter. It allowed them to produce custom textiles and unique shapes for skirts and other pieces, all with precision and efficiency. The machine’s safety features and straightforward setup gave them the confidence to experiment and refine their work without delays.

For Vanessa and Josh, the shift to 3D printing has been more than just a way to save time. It has opened up a path for exploring sustainability and creative independence, showing how fashion can evolve when natural inspiration meets modern technology. Creality’s equipment has made this shift possible, offering tools that help designers bring their ideas to life on their own terms.

As Amiss continues to build on this experience, their work reflects a broader movement in fashion. By weaving together the textures of nature and the capabilities of 3D printing, they are part of a growing shift towards more responsive and environmentally conscious design. In doing so, they show how the future of fashion can be shaped by both the past and the possibilities ahead.

Featured image shows Amiss’s Debut at Wings Independent Fashion Festival. Photo via Creality.