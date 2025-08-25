UltraThineer’s concludes new dental restoration in 4 hours with its no-prep zirconia veneers

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Boston Micro Fabrication’s dental business unit UltraThineer has documented the use of no-prep 3D printed zirconia veneers in treating a 36-year-old patient who presented with both aesthetic and functional challenges.

The patient exhibited increased overjet, shade variations ranging from A1 to A3, anterior misalignment, and wear consistent with a history of severe bruxism. Seeking a brighter and more uniform smile, the patient requested a minimally invasive solution that avoided orthodontics and enamel reduction. Clinical examination confirmed generalized attrition, discoloration, and bite instability.

After comprehensive diagnostic work, including radiographs, photography, and digital scans, the treatment plan was developed for 16 no-prep veneers, ten on the upper arch and six on the lower. The final design used shade BL3 to unify the appearance while preserving the natural character of the smile. Working with Dr. Tai Ha of Newport Beach Dental Studio, subtle corrections were made to the maxillary anterior teeth to improve symmetry without altering the individuality of the patient’s dentition.

Pre-treatment smile showing overjet shade variation and anterior wear before UltraThineer veneers. Photo via UltraThineer.

Balancing function with aesthetic outcomes

Because bruxism complicates long-term restorative success, particular attention was given to occlusion and functional stability. Traditional porcelain veneers often require enamel reduction, which can weaken the bonding surface and compromise results in patients with strong occlusal forces.

Ultra-thin zirconia veneers allowed the team to preserve enamel while still achieving durable adhesion. Digital smile design enabled controlled corrections to alignment and symmetry, balancing functional requirements with the patient’s preference for a natural look rather than a uniform “perfect” smile.

The clinical procedure began with shade trials using different cements, followed by ultrasonic cleaning and etching of the veneers with hydrofluoric acid. They were then treated with silane primer and bonding resin before cementation. On the tooth surfaces, preparation involved pumicing, micro etching, phosphoric acid etching, and application of adhesive.

The veneers were seated with permanent cement, tack cured for stability, and then fully light cured. Excess cement was removed carefully using hand instruments to preserve margin integrity, avoiding any rotary instruments around the veneer edges. In total, seating, cement cleanup, occlusal adjustments, and radiographic verification took approximately 4 hours. Following delivery, protective measures were emphasized to safeguard the restorations.

The patient was referred for a sleep study to investigate potential sleep-related breathing disorders linked to parafunctional activity and was prescribed an occlusal guard to be worn nightly. These steps were considered essential to reduce the risk of veneer chipping or failure and to support treatment longevity.

The outcome combined improvements in alignment, shade, and overall smile harmony while maintaining a conservative approach. In highlighting the result, the case demonstrates how no-prep zirconia veneers can address both aesthetic and functional demands in complex patients when supported by detailed diagnostics, digital planning, and interdisciplinary care.

Authors of the report concluded that predictable results are possible when enamel preservation, occlusal management, and ongoing protective strategies are prioritized.

Post-treatment smile showing UltraThineer no-prep zirconia veneers with improved alignment, brightness, and symmetry. Photo via UltraThineer.

3D printing enters wider dentistry practices

UltraThineer’s case adds to a growing body of work exploring how 3D printing can support veneers and other restorations with both aesthetic and functional precision.

At LMT Lab Day Chicago 2024, Austrian ceramic 3D printing company Lithoz showcased the latest development of its lithium disilicate material, created with Ivoclar from IPS e.max powder to enable large-scale, patient-specific restorations.

Using its Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) process, the company demonstrated 3D printed veneers as thin as 0.3 mm and crowns designed to mimic natural translucency. A single CeraFab System S65 Medical printer reportedly delivered up to 50 restorations in one run, or 350 per day, achieving zero material waste and eight times the efficiency of conventional methods.

Last year, Formlabs Dental received FDA 510(k) clearance for its nano-ceramic-filled biocompatible material Premium Teeth Resin. With the clearance, US dental professionals are now able to 3D print temporary restorations including veneers, crowns, inlays, onlays, and bridges of up to seven units, matching approvals already granted in the EU.

Compatible with the Form 3B+, Form 3BL, and Form 4B printers, the resin is designed to replicate the translucency and opalescence of natural teeth while adapting to each patient’s anatomy. In one case, a temporary onlay was produced in just 16 minutes using the Form 4B system.

Help choose the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards winners – sign up for the Expert Committee now!

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows post-treatment smile showing UltraThineer no-prep zirconia veneers with improved alignment, brightness, and symmetry. Photo via UltraThineer.