UltraThineer Veneers Offer Solution for Severe Tetracycline Staining

UltraThineer, a 3D printing-based dental product developed by Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), has demonstrated success in treating severe tetracycline staining through a recent clinical case. Dr. Tai Ha at Newport Beach Dental Studio applied UltraThineer’s no-prep, zirconia veneers to rehabilitate a 49-year-old patient dissatisfied with her smile due to deep intrinsic discoloration from childhood antibiotic use.

According to Dr. Ha, the patient had tried multiple at-home and in-office whitening treatments over the years with no success. She expressed interest in a conservative treatment that would lighten her dark teeth while preserving their natural shape. Using a fully digital workflow—including intraoral scanning, virtual smile design, and additive manufacturing—Dr. Ha employed 120-micron-thick zirconia shells fabricated through BMF’s micro-precision 3D printing technology. “UltraThineer’s ability to deliver ultra-thin, highly opaque zirconia veneers—just 0.12mm thick—allowed us to completely mask the staining with no enamel reduction,” said Dr. Ha. “The esthetic result exceeded the patient’s expectations while preserving 100% of her natural teeth.”

Digital design of veneers using Exocad. Photo via Ultrathineer.

Treatment began with the selection of shade from the VITA guide. A test fit confirmed the design prior to placement. The procedure included ultrasonic cleaning, hydrofluoric acid application for 60 seconds, and subsequent cleaning to prepare the veneers. Porcelain primer and bonding resin were applied before permanent cementation. On the patient’s teeth, a plaque indicator and phosphoric acid etching were performed to optimize the bonding surface. Dr. Ha then placed the veneers using a no-prep adhesive protocol, ensuring margins were clean and occlusion was checked. Radiographs confirmed proper placement, and a night guard was delivered to protect the restorations. Follow-up appointments at 7 and 14 days confirmed the patient’s satisfaction with the result.

The micro-precision 3D printed zirconia shells are just 0.12mm thick. Photo via Ultrathineer.

UltraThineer’s uniform thickness down to 80 microns allows it to effectively mask deep discoloration while preserving natural enamel. Its design also supports future removal using erbium lasers, enabling patients to maintain flexibility in their treatment plans, offering a new approach to smile rehabilitation.

Boston Micro Fabrication, founded in 2016, specializes in micro-precision 3D printing for healthcare, life sciences, electronics, and machining industries. Its proprietary Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL) technology powers the microArch system, producing high-resolution 3D prints for research and short-run industrial production.

The patient’s smile shows complete masking of the tetracycline staining while preserving natural tooth structure. Photo via Ultrathineer.

Additive Manufacturing’s Growing Role in Dental Solutions

At IDS 2025, Carbon, a U.S.-based developer of CLIP 3D printing, introduced the AO Suite—a comprehensive post-print automation system—and Lucentra, a solution for producing clearer aligner models. The AO Suite includes tools like the AO Backpack, which features automatic separation blades and resin reclamation to support cost-effective production, as well as the Automatic Print Preparation (APP) system and the AO Polishing Cassette, which polishes parts during printing to reduce manual finishing. Since launch, the AO Backpack has processed over 18,000 prints.

In parallel, Axtra3D, recognized for its high-speed stereolithography systems, has expanded its dental solutions portfolio with four new resins for the Lumia X1 printer. Each resin is designed for a specific clinical application, including orthodontic models, nightguards, removable dentures, and direct printing of crowns and bridges. These materials are paired with pre-configured print parameters to enhance accuracy and consistency. Moreover, integration with Oqton and 3Shape Dental System supports automated job preparation and digital modeling, enabling dental labs to implement fully digital workflows.

Lucentra solution. Photo via Carbon.

