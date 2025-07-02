UltiMaker unveils MakerBot Nebula, an AI-driven learning platform for 3D printing in K–12 classrooms

UltiMaker, a provider of 3D printing hardware and software for education, manufacturing, and defense sectors, has launched MakerBot Nebula, an AI-powered differentiated learning platform for K–12 classrooms. Now available in beta, the platform integrates 3D printing, personalized instruction, and teacher support in one system designed to address classroom needs shaped by evolving standards, technology use, and limited resources.

Developed under UltiMaker’s education-focused MakerBot brand, the platform offers tools for instructional customization, performance tracking, and grant application guidance. MakerBot Nebula’s release coincides with the opening of MakerBot Grants, a funding program that supplies selected educators with 3D printing equipment and teaching resources. The beta version of the platform is currently accessible to educators in the United States and Canada.

“MakerBot has always believed in learning through making. We’ve seen, firsthand, how 3D printing brings STEM learning into the classroom, opening doors to design thinking and problem-solving,” said Dottie Stewart, VP Sales America & Global Education Strategy at UltiMaker. “But as classrooms become more demanding and students’ needs more diverse, tools alone aren’t going to be enough. That’s why we created MakerBot Nebula, a new kind of learning platform that connects technology, pedagogy, and creativity in one seamless experience.”

Homepage & Modules Overview. Image via Ultimaker.

Nebula includes three core components: the Learning Station, Experience Builder, and Funding Assistant. The Learning Station introduces educators to 3D printing concepts through guided courses focused on printer setup, classroom integration, and design thinking. AI-driven support is embedded throughout. During beta, advanced troubleshooting and certification functions will not be available.

Instructional content can be customized using the Experience Builder, a tool that enables teachers to develop project-based learning modules matched to student pace, skill level, and preferred learning style. In this release, only a student demo is accessible. Educators can also use the platform’s Funding Assistant to identify relevant classroom grant opportunities and receive AI-assisted drafting support. The beta version currently supports applications for MakerBot Grants, with plans to expand this offering in the future.

Applications for MakerBot Grants are now open to K–12 educators in the U.S. and Canada. Each grant includes one MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer, 20 spools of PLA filament, a copy of the MakerBot Educators Guidebook, certification access for one teacher and 30 students, and a three-year UltiMakerCare service plan. A minimum of ten grants will be awarded during the remainder of the 2025 calendar year. Applications are reviewed by the MakerBot Education team using criteria that consider financial need, student impact, project innovation, and implementation readiness.

Lesson Interface with AI Assistant. Image via Ultimaker.

“With MakerBot Nebula, we’re combining 15 years of classroom experience with the power of AI to deliver a platform that truly adapts to how teachers teach and students learn,” said Andrea Zermeño, MakerBot Education Manager at UltiMaker. “MakerBot Nebula is designed to support customized learning journeys, empower educators, and bring creative, hands-on education to life in ways that are personal, flexible, and impactful. We aim to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, creators, and thinkers, by giving them the tools to bring ideas to life.”

UltiMaker has previously supported educators through hardware deployments and print-based curricula. MakerBot Nebula consolidates these efforts into a centralized system with scalable AI-driven tools and targeted grant access. During beta testing, participating educators will have the opportunity to provide input on functionality and feature development.

MakerBot Nebula will be on display at ISTELive 25 from June 30 to July 2, 2025, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Demonstrations will be available at MakerBot booth 755. On July 2 at 11:00 AM CDT, Andrea Zermeño will present a poster session titled “Enhancing Lesson Plans with 3D Printing,” located at Table 34.

MakerBot Sketch Sprint Course. Image via Ultimaker.

Educators interested in joining the beta or applying for grants can visit https://makerbot-nebula.com to participate. Feedback from early users will inform future platform updates and expanded feature integration.

