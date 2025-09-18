UltiMaker launches Secure Line of defense-ready 3D printers

UltiMaker, Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer, has unveiled its new Secure Line of 3D printing products designed for defense and high-security environments. The launch includes the UltiMaker S6 Secure and S8 Secure, two systems aimed at delivering trusted, on-demand production across land, sea, and air operations.

The Secure Line is positioned as a tactical asset, enabling decentralized manufacturing in mobile units, military bases, and naval deployments. Built on UltiMaker’s established S series platform, the new systems integrate hardened cybersecurity measures that meet modern defense IT standards.

UltiMaker’s Secure Line features the UltiMaker S6 Secure and UltiMaker S8 Secure. Image via UltiMaker.

Security-first additive manufacturing

Both the S6 Secure and S8 Secure operate with air-gapped, USB-only workflows, eliminating Wi-Fi and external device dependencies. UltiMaker reports that this design removes common vectors for data theft or intrusion. Security features include factory-flashed tamper-resistant firmware, encrypted and auditable file handling, and hardware-sealed components for field deployment.

According to Andy Middleton, SVP EMEA and Global Marketing at UltiMaker, “The Secure Line represents a strategic leap in making additive manufacturing a trusted and deployable asset for defense organizations.”

Arjen Dirks, CTO at UltiMaker, added that the printers were built “with security in every layer,” meeting internationally recognized standards to ensure reproducibility and long-term reliability.

From lab to field deployment

The Secure Line extends industrial additive manufacturing beyond laboratory settings. With rugged construction and compact form factors, the S6 Secure and S8 Secure allow for rapid production of mission-critical parts and tools. By reducing reliance on vulnerable supply chains, UltiMaker positions the range as a resilience-building tool for defense operations.

Both models are powered by the UltiMaker Cheetah motion planner, high-flow print cores, and an upgraded feeder system, offering up to 4x productivity gains alongside improved print quality. Compatibility with the UltiMaker Marketplace provides access to a wide selection of engineering-grade polymers, with support for multi-material printing.

European-built, defense-tailored

Manufactured at UltiMaker’s facility in Zaltbommel, Netherlands, Secure Line products are produced in limited batches for qualified defense and aerospace users. Each system is delivered with a two-year UltiMakerCare service package to provide global support.

UltiMaker notes that its 3D printing ecosystem is already in use by NATO-aligned organizations, and the Secure Line builds on that adoption by addressing the need for high-assurance, deployable systems.

Securing defense supply chains with 3D printing

Defense stakeholders are increasingly turning to additive manufacturing to bolster supply chain resilience and readiness. At RAPID + TCT 2025, the U.S. Army, BlueForge Alliance, and Boeing showcased how AM is reshaping battlefield logistics and supporting mission-critical part availability. Leonardo UK has also demonstrated how the technology is being integrated into aerospace and defense workflows, highlighting its role in future manufacturing strategies.

In Europe, 3YOURMIND was recently tapped by the EU to accelerate spare part production pipelines for defense applications, underscoring the value of distributed and secure manufacturing. Industry experts further emphasize in their analysis of strategic 3D printing trends in aerospace, space, and defense that trusted, deployable AM platforms will become increasingly central to defense organizations worldwide.

