UltiMaker Launches High-Performance S6 3D Printer for Professionals: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker has launched the S6, a professional-grade 3D printer designed for engineering, manufacturing, and maintenance applications. Combining high-speed capabilities, user-friendly operation, and flexible functionality, the S6 delivers performance suited for sectors including defense, education, and manufacturing. Priced more competitively than prior models, the S6 delivers industrial-grade performance without demanding costly infrastructure changes.

“This launch is about delivering exceptional value to customers at a time when businesses are under pressure to do more with less,” says Andy Middleton, UltiMaker SVP EMEA & Global Marketing. “With the S6, UltiMaker reaffirms its mission to make professional 3D printing more accessible, adaptable, and future-ready than ever before.”

New S6 3D Printer. Photo via UltiMaker.

New Features: High-Speed, Cost-Effective 3D Printer for Professional Use

The S6 reaches print speeds of up to 500 mm/s and acceleration of 50,000 mm/s². These improvements are enabled by UltiMaker’s new Cheetah motion planner and reflect a fourfold increase in speed over the previous model, aiming to reduce production time.

The printer includes a dual extrusion system, which enhances efficiency by allowing smooth multi-material printing. Both print heads are supported by a single material station, which optimize system uptime futher. Additionally, the S6 provides two build plate options: a flexible plate for versatile applications and a glass plate designed for environments requiring strict hygiene, such as medical or food packaging.

Ultimaker S Series 3D printing in progress. Photo via Ultimaker

The printer is designed for backward compatibility with the UltiMaker S5. Existing material stations, air managers, and print cores can be reused, and print files previously prepared for the S5 are supported, which helps teams maintain workflow continuity. For larger manufacturing operations, previously sliced parts can be reused to maintain continuous production without recreating files. The printer’s familiar interface and integrated ecosystem are designed for a minimal learning curve and intuitive use, enabling teams to start quickly. Built for consistent and reliable performance, this model is the first UltiMaker printer to come with an extended 24-month warranty—double the standard coverage—offering enhanced peace of mind.

“We’re excited for the UltiMaker S6. It has the same build quality and reliability that we’ve become accustomed to over the last five years with our S5 printer,” said Erik Schwartz, Owner/Driver of U.S.-based Schwartz Off Road Motorsportz. “At the same time, the S6’s faster print speeds mean we can move faster and more agilely. Downtime is detrimental to our fast-paced design process, and our team doesn’t have the bandwidth to wait days for a print or perform complex repairs. This means squeezing out one more iteration on a design before leaving for a race weekend.”

Software, Materials, and Production Standards

The S6 fully integrates with UltiMaker’s software, materials, and hardware ecosystem, driven by UltiMaker Cura and the UltiMaker Digital Factory platform. Through Cura Cloud, accessible via Digital Factory, users can slice, manage, and print remotely, optimizing workflows across teams and different time zones. Supporting over 300 printing materials, the S6 equips users to confidently handle a wide range of projects.

UltiMaker Cura software. Photo via UltiMaker.

The device is manufactured in the Netherlands in facilities certified under ISO 9001 (Quality Management) and ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), aligning with standards relevant to regulated industries such as aerospace, automotive, and defense.

UltiMaker S6 – Key Technical Specifications and Pricing

The following table provides a detailed overview of the UltiMaker S6’s technical specifications, highlighting its key features for professional 3D printing performance.

Feature Details Build volume (XYZ) 330 x 240 x 300 mm (13 x 9.4 x 11.8 in) Assembled dimensions 495 x 585 x 780 mm (19.5 x 23 x 30.7 in) Weight 29.1 kg (64.2 lbs) Build chamber Partly enclosed, passively heated Build plate Glass (standard) or flexible steel (optional) Build plate leveling Advanced active leveling Build plate heat-up time < 5 min (20 → 60 °C) Print technology Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Filament diameter 2.85 mm Extrusion Bowden dual extrusion Print cores & nozzles Swappable print cores (optional composite & metal cores) Nozzle diameters 0.25 mm, 0.4 mm, 0.6 mm, 0.8 mm Layer resolution 0.25 mm: 150–60 µm

0.4 mm: 200–20 µm

0.6 mm: 300–20 µm

0.8 mm: 600–20 µm XYZ resolution X/Y: 6.9 µm, Z: 2.5 µm Nozzle temperature 180–280 °C Nozzle heat-up time < 2 minutes Operating temperature 15–32 °C (59–90 °F) Non-operating temperature 0–32 °C (32–90 °F) Operating sound < 51 dBA Spool holder NFC-enabled for 2 spools; optional Material Station Air filtration Optional Air Manager Display 4.7-inch color touchscreen Maximum power output 500 W Compatible materials 301+ Software UltiMaker Cura (prep) & Digital Factory (management) Supported OS macOS, Windows, Linux Plugins SolidWorks, Siemens NX, Autodesk Inventor Supported file types UltiMaker Cura: STL, OBJ, X3D, 3MF, BMP, GIF, JPG, PNG

Printable formats: G, GCODE, GCODE.gz, UFP Connectivity Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Ethernet, USB Certifications CE, FCC, RoHS, REACH, VPAT, BIS, KC, PSE, RCM, CB, SRRC, MIC, NCC Safety use Certified for safe, unattended professional use Price Currently listed at a pre-order price of $5,999.

For more information on the Ultimaker S6, visit: https://ultimaker.com/3d-printers/s-series/ultimaker-s6

