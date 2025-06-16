UltiMaker Eyes 30% of Revenue from Defense as Demand for Deployable 3D Printers Grows

UltiMaker is increasingly aligning its strategy toward the defense sector, identifying field-ready FDM systems, open materials platforms, and NATO-compliant data security as key differentiators. Andy Middleton, SVP for EMEA and global marketing, confirmed the company’s trajectory in a discussion with 3D Printing Industry, noting that geopolitical instability and aging military infrastructure have accelerated interest in additive manufacturing across NATO member states.

“Defense is going to be a massive opportunity,” said Middleton. “Ultimaker came from the makers, the geeks, the nerds, but has developed into an incredibly affordable path into professional additive.” The company’s latest platform is priced around €5,000, a level designed to support large-volume procurement without compromising on critical features.

UltiMaker’s strategic turn toward defense and industrial markets also represents a calculated counterweight to the growing dominance of low-cost desktop systems from companies such as Bambu Lab. While Bambu and similar entrants have captured a significant share among hobbyists and prosumers with well-reviewed high-speed, no-fuss 3D printers, Middleton suggested that UltiMaker is positioning itself where data integrity, lifecycle assurance, and interoperability outweigh pricing.

Join AM leaders on July 10th at Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense. Spaces are limited for this free online event. Register now.

UltiMaker applications in defense. Image via UltiMaker.

Strategic Context: Pressure on Chinese Tech Opens Strategic Window for Western 3D Printer Manufacturers

This strategic differentiation ties into a bigger picture where Chinese-origin hardware suppliers face geopolitical and legislative pressure. In the United States, concerns over Chinese-made drones reached a new peak in 2024 with the introduction of the Countering CCP Drones Act by Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY). The legislation seeks to add DJI, Autel, and other Chinese manufacturers to the Federal Communications Commission’s Covered List, which would effectively ban future models from operating on US communications infrastructure.

This follows years of increasing restrictions on DJI, including its placement on multiple US government blacklists and its formal designation as a Chinese military company (CMC). DJI is now suing the Department of Defense, claiming it was denied the opportunity to contest that label. In its filing, the company argued the CMC designation was based on “stale alleged facts” and misinterpretations of Chinese corporate structures. As of June 2025, no ban is in effect – DJI products remain available and are not yet on the FCC’s Covered List, according to US Customs and CBP activity.



The mandated security review has not been completed, and no agency has formally declared DJI or Autel a threat. Should there be no determination by the end of 2025, an automatic ban on new DJI drone models will follow. Although the US has implemented export controls and Entity‑List designations for metal 3D printers under “anti‑terrorism” rules targeting advanced manufacturing hardware, as of June 2025, there are no public indications that Chinese FDM 3D printer manufacturers are facing US or NATO-style restrictions comparable to those affecting DJI.

Mobile additive manufacturing container. Photo via Ultimaker.

Defense will be leading market by 2026

UltiMaker is using this moment to reinforce its appeal as a NATO-compatible, secure additive manufacturing supplier. The company’s “secure line” systems feature hardened architecture, validated open materials, and target suitability for compliance with Western security protocols. The strategic shift follows UltiMaker’s merger with MakerBot, which consolidated its product line around professional and enterprise users.

Middleton described the current environment as “a perfect storm” for FDM in military use: rapid, reliable, and repeatable part production across distributed sites. “They need hundreds,” he said, referring to the scale of current tenders. “We know very well what the requirements are. Data security. Made in NATO. This is a very big deal.”

UltiMaker’s focus is not limited to selling hardware. It is investing in digital infrastructure and customer enablement to support centralized digital part libraries with local printing capability. Middleton highlighted the French Army’s central print farm, which functions both as a production hub and training centre. “Their goal is to teach the different units best practice,” he said.

The firm expects defense to represent around 30% of total revenue by the end of 2026, supported by high-volume FDM printer deployments across ground forces, logistics hubs, and mobile units. This outlook is underpinned by procurement interest not only in spare parts but also in lightweight, field-manufactured components for drones and legacy vehicles. “Much of the NATO kit is 30 or 40 years old,” Middleton noted. “Sometimes it’s not about permanent parts, it’s about keeping systems operational.”

“We’re in defense, education, and manufacturing,” Middleton said. “And defense will lead them all by 2026.”

Radio communication bracket. Image via UltiMaker.

Technical Positioning and Field Readiness

Middleton underscored the limitations of proprietary systems for military use. “As soon as you have a proprietary system, it immediately limits your sourcing capability. It also dictates price levels,” he said. By contrast, UltiMaker’s open platform model enables sourcing of certified materials globally, supported by embedded print profiles in its Cura slicing software. “We have all of the printer profiles set up in the system. You’re going to get the same quality, mechanical properties, and of course, cost efficiency.”

This open approach contrasts with locked ecosystems, which Middleton says are incompatible with military procurement logic: “Defense needs to procure materials wherever they are.”

Education remains a primary constraint to widespread polymer AM adoption in defense, Middleton said. “The main focus of UltiMaker is enabling this. It’s manpower intensive.” He cited a European military conference where a NATO official made a direct request: “You OEMs need to teach us so we don’t have to find out for ourselves.” UltiMaker’s response includes its “site scan” programme, on-location audits by application engineers to identify parts suitable for 3D printing, and early efforts to digitise this knowledge transfer process using AI-based tools and online workshops.

UltiMaker anticipates a two-tier model will emerge in military AM: centralised digital file libraries for part consistency, and distributed hardware deployment tailored to operational scale. “For consistency of the part (geometric, material) the digital files will be centrally stored and then distributed,” Middleton explained.

He also pointed to the rapidly growing use of 3D printing for drone components, including lightweight housings and propellers. “The drone market within defense is massive and only gaining momentum… these can be built, and they are being built, in the back shed over in conflict zones today.”

From a deployment standpoint, the company is already well-embedded. “There are literally thousands and thousands of FDM printers employed across defense,” Middleton said. UltiMaker has contributed hundreds of machines to military operations, including over 300 units with the German Bundeswehr, significant deployments within the Swedish Army, and dozens more with the Portuguese and Dutch navies. Although precise figures for Ukraine were withheld, Middleton confirmed “many” units are active in-theatre.

The defense sector’s preference for FDM is linked to practical constraints. “It’s very difficult to have a powder-based printer on a frigate or a warship,” said Middleton. “FDM is the most mature, most deployable, least hazardous. No powders, no flames, no safety risks.”

While UltiMaker’s push into defense is relatively quiet compared to flashier entrants, its emphasis on compatibility, reliability, and secure deployment reflects a different kind of battlefield advantage: one built on system resilience, sourcing autonomy, and deployment realism.

High speed interference boat with modular antenna fixture. Photo via UltiMaker.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense meet to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Featured image shows application of a radio communication bracket. Image via UltiMaker.