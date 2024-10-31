UK’s Hypersonic Ambitions Falter as Reaction Engines Collapses

Reaction Engines, a UK-based aerospace company and developer of high-speed propulsion and cooling technologies, has collapsed after failing to secure a financial rescue deal. The company’s downfall poses a significant challenge to the UK’s efforts to develop reusable Mach 5 aircraft under the Hypersonic Air Vehicle Experimental (HVX) program. In response, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has stated it will “closely monitor all our supply chains” to mitigate any impact on national defense projects.

The aerospace firm was integral to the £1 billion ($1.3 billion) Hypersonic Technologies & Capability Development Framework (HTCDF), which aims to deliver the UK’s first hypersonic missile. Reaction Engines’ cutting-edge Synergetic Air Breathing Rocket Engine (SABRE) and patented cooling technologies were critical components in these initiatives.

After weeks of negotiations with potential investors—including an unsuccessful bid for £20 million from the United Arab Emirates’ Strategic Development Fund—the company entered administration. Accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has taken over its administration duties. Analysts are concerned about how the absence of Reaction Engines will affect ongoing hypersonic projects, as few companies possess the specialized expertise to replace its role.

A Timeline of 3D Printing Innovations and Troubles

In 2018, Reaction Engines secured a significant financial boost when aerospace giants Boeing and Rolls-Royce invested £26.5 million, reflecting substantial industry confidence in SABRE’s potential. This funding allowed the company to enhance core components, including its pioneering precooler technology capable of rapidly cooling incoming air from over 1,000°C to ambient temperatures—an essential feature for hypersonic flight without overheating.

By early 2023, the company had raised an additional £40 million, bringing total funding to around £150 million. These funds supported the refinement of SABRE’s dual-mode operation, enabling it to function both within the atmosphere and in space, positioning Reaction Engines at the forefront of hypersonic propulsion technology. The propellant injector system, a critical component produced using 3D printing, was instrumental in preventing ice formation during flight and enhancing overall engine performance.

Despite these advancements, financial pressures began to mount. In August 2024, major investors like Artemis and Schroders significantly reduced the valuations of their stakes in the company, citing slower-than-anticipated revenue growth and prolonged development timelines. Artemis cut its valuation by 75%, while Schroders reduced its stake value from £10.6 million to £1.4 million, signaling waning confidence in Reaction Engines’ financial stability.

An attempted £20 million rescue deal with the United Arab Emirates’ Strategic Development Fund in September 2024 offered a glimmer of hope. The deal required approval from the UK government under the National Security and Investment Act, introducing regulatory delays that the cash-strapped company could ill afford. When negotiations ultimately stalled, Reaction Engines was left without the necessary funds to continue operations. On entering administration, 173 of the company’s 208 employees were laid off, marking a significant setback for the UK’s hypersonic and space sectors.

SABRE Engine’s Precooler Technology. Image via Reaction Engines.

A Future in Question

William Freer, research fellow at the Council on Geostrategy, observed, “Reaction Engines entering administration certainly causes headaches for the HVX program, but it’s difficult to say exactly what the direct impact will be.” He emphasized that the company’s unique technologies would be challenging to replace quickly.

“Loss of leadership in this field is the biggest impact,” noted Christie Maddock, associate professor at the University of Strathclyde’s Aerospace Centre of Excellence. “I don’t know that anybody at the moment has enough momentum or investment to pick up where Reaction Engines left off.”

The intellectual property and technological advancements made by Reaction Engines remain valuable assets. Their fate will depend on whether a buyer emerges during the administration process, potentially salvaging the company’s contributions to hypersonic propulsion and 3D printed aerospace components.

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.



Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.