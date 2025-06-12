UK’s First 3D Printed Substation: National Grid Targets Lower Emissions and Costs

UK energy company National Grid has launched a UK-first trial to manufacture, install, and test 3D printed concrete foundations for substations, in collaboration with Finnish concrete 3D printing specialist Hyperion Robotics and the University of Sheffield in the UK. The project aims to assess whether this construction method can reduce carbon emissions, minimize material waste, and lower overall network infrastructure costs.

Dr Muhammad Shaban, Lead Innovation Engineer at National Grid Electricity Transmission, said the initiative represents a significant move toward aligning infrastructure development with sustainability goals. “This trial of low-carbon 3D printed alternatives to concrete for substation foundations is the first of its kind in the UK, and has the potential to transform construction activities across the industry,” he said.

The project is being supported by Ofgem’s Network Innovation Allowance, which funds initiatives with the potential to deliver long-term environmental and financial benefits for consumers.

First batch of low-carbon foundations for National Grid delivered to University of Sheffield. Photo via National Grid.

Testing the Potential of 3D Printed Concrete Foundations

The foundations will be designed and produced in Finland by Hyperion Robotics before undergoing full-scale structural testing at the University of Sheffield. The tests will assess the load-bearing performance of the 3D printed structures under realistic conditions. Dr Behzad Nematollahi, Deputy Lead of the Structural Engineering Research Group, explained, “To ascertain the load-bearing capacity of the 3D printed concrete foundations, we will conduct full-scale testing using state-of-the-art engineering testing facilities at the Intelligent Infrastructure Laboratory located at ICAIR, the Integrated Civil and Infrastructure Research Centre at the University of Sheffield.”

Later this year, National Grid will carry out field trials at its Deeside Centre for Innovation in North Wales.

Hyperion Robotics and National Grid teams. Photo via Hyperion Robotics.

Projected Impact and Efficiency Gains

The foundation design is expected to deliver significant savings across the entire construction value chain. It could reduce concrete usage by 70% and lower soil displacement by 80%, helping to minimize environmental disruption. In terms of emissions, the design offers a 65% decrease in embodied carbon, contributing to overall sustainability goals. Additionally, the foundations are estimated to be 70% lighter than conventional ones, which not only simplifies transport and installation but also leads to a 50% reduction in site operative hours, streamlining the entire production process.

If successful and adopted across the network, the technology could save up to 705 tons of concrete and 323 tons of CO₂ over the next decade. It also holds the potential to deliver approximately £1.7 million in consumer savings when compared to conventional construction techniques.

Innovations in Sustainable 3D Printed Concrete

Beyond National Grid’s trial, researchers worldwide are advancing 3D printing technologies aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of construction.

At ETH Zurich, researchers introduced Impact Printing, a robotic construction technique utilizing Earth-based materials like sand, clay, and gravel. By eliminating the need for cement, this method reduces carbon emissions and relies on locally sourced, recyclable materials. Impact Printing employs a high-velocity robotic tool to bond layers of mixed Earth materials, delivering immediate structural strength without the use of chemical stabilizers. This approach enables the construction of two-story walls with minimal environmental impact, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional 3D printing technologies.

Similarly, the University of Virginia (UVA) has made strides in enhancing the sustainability of 3D printed concrete. Researchers there developed a cementitious composite by incorporating graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs) into limestone-calcined clay (LC2). Remarkably, adding just 0.05% GNPs by weight enhanced the compressive strength of the concrete by 23% while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 31% compared to traditional cement mixtures. This graphene-enhanced concrete not only boosts structural performance but also supports environmental objectives by lowering the carbon footprint of construction materials.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows first batch of low-carbon foundations for National Grid delivered to University of Sheffield. Photo via National Grid.