Ukraine Unveils 3D Printed Precision-Guided Munition at Defence Forum

A Ukrainian precision-guided munition, reportedly produced using 3D printing technology, was showcased at the Defence Cooperation Forum attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“Today, together with Prime Minister of Canada @MarkJCarney, we saw the latest Ukrainian developments—weapons and equipment created here in Ukraine to defend our state,” Zelenskyy wrote in X.

New Ukrainian 3D printed precision-guided bomb showcased during a defense exhibition. Photo via Government of Ukraine.

The compact aerial bomb is designed for deployment on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and closely resembles the Turkish MAM-L used on Bayraktar TB2 drones, sharing stabilizers, control surfaces, and an upper fuselage mounting mechanism. However, it features a unique rear module and visible 3D printed components, indicating a new manufacturing approach.

While details of its guidance system remain unconfirmed, the nose section may contain a semi-active laser seeker. The munition weighs approximately 22 kilograms and could be deployed by Bayraktar TB2 drones or heavy multirotor platforms adapted for strike missions, though its exact specifications and operational role have not yet been officially confirmed.

3D Printing Strengthens Ukraine’s Defenses

This munition is part of Ukraine’s broader push to develop advanced defense technologies. Ukrainian organizations such as drone manufacturer Wild Hornets and TAF Drones use 3D printed components to produce cost-effective UAVs, including the Sting anti-air drone and frontline strike drones. These systems provide a lower-cost alternative to imported solutions, enabling rapid deployment, flexible design adjustments, and local sourcing of components. Similarly, German start-up Tytan Technologies employs 3D printing to produce AI-controlled interceptor drones for Ukrainian forces.

Wild Hornets’ Sting drones. Photo via Wild Hornets.

In April, the UK Ministry of Defence awarded British defense company Babcock a proof-of-concept contract to help Ukrainian personnel 3D print military equipment. As the lead contractor, Babcock will collaborate with QinetiQ to create digital designs, including CAD files of key military components, enabling Ukrainian forces to manufacture replacement parts locally using 3D printing technology.

In 2023, SPEE3D delivered seven WarpSPEE3D 3D printers to Ukraine as part of the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Ukraine Security Assistance program. To support their effective use, the company ran a 15-day training course for Ukrainian military personnel, focusing on how to operate cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) systems in the field.

According to Calum Stewart, SPEE3D’s Director of Defense Programs, the technology allows soldiers to keep more equipment operational for longer durations. Similar to the XSPEE3D, the WarpSPEE3D system is designed for deployment in remote or hard-to-access areas, enabling the on-demand production of metal parts. Stewart noted that the machines are transportable and can be set up and ready for use in under an hour.

