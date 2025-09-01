UK Government Supports New AI-Powered Aerospace 3D Printing Initiative

American manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell is leading a new UK Government-backed consortium to advance the 3D printing of qualified aerospace parts.

The £14.1 million research and development project, funded through the Government’s Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI) Programme, aims to strengthen Britain’s aircraft manufacturing supply chain while reducing CO2 emissions in the commercial aviation sector.

Honeywell will lead this initiative, known as Project STRATA, from its facility in Yeovil, UK, which employs over 500 engineers. Other consortium members include metal 3D printing specialist 3T Additive Manufacturing, simulation software developer BeyondMath, aerospace technology firm Qdot Technology, and engineering researchers at the Oxford Thermofluids Institute.

These partners will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and additive manufacturing to improve simulation, modeling, and production techniques, accelerating innovation cycles and tackling aerospace procurement challenges.

Project STRATA will develop five new components for aircraft Environmental Control Systems (ECS) and Cabin Pressure Control Systems (CPCS). These technologies regulate the cabin environment to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

By designing AI- and 3D printing-enabled components, the consortium aims to lower aircraft energy demands and fuel consumption, supporting Project STRATA’s mission to advance net-zero aerospace.

“This is great news for Honeywell, and a good example of how government and business can work together to help keep the UK at the forefront of innovation in our world-class aerospace sector,” commented Sarah Jones, Minister of State for Industry.

“We’re doubling down on this support through our modern Industrial Strategy – giving business the confidence it needs to invest in UK advanced manufacturing and delivering on our Plan for Change,” she added.

A Honeywell Aerospace test flight at the Paris Air Show. Photo via Honeywell Aerospace.

Project STRATA cleared for takeoff

According to Honeywell, by combining metal 3D printing and AI software, Project STRATA represents a “major shift in aerospace component design and manufacturing”.

Jacqueline Castle, Chief Technology Officer at the ATI, described additive manufacturing as the ideal technology for producing high-performance components and consolidating complex assemblies into single parts.

She noted that 3D printing can reduce production costs, minimize waste, and improve efficiency. Project STRATA will leverage this technology alongside advanced AI simulation platforms to “transform the design process,” Castle added.

This approach aims to improve aircraft efficiency by creating novel designs that lower fuel consumption and cut Scope 3 emissions. It also seeks to accelerate production and reduce material waste.

The Honeywell-led consortium will conduct lifecycle carbon analyses to demonstrate how its approach reduces the environmental impact of 3D printed aviation parts. By leveraging AI modeling and simulation, the team aims to accelerate innovation, improve manufacturing performance, and strengthen the UK’s 3D printing supply chain.

3T Additive Manufacturing will drive STRATA’s 3D printing initiatives. It will leverage a factory-level digital twin, automation, energy-saving measures, and lifecycle carbon analysis to deliver an efficient and cost-effective manufacturing process. At the same time, Qdot is developing 3D printed heat exchangers that reduce weight and drag, lower manufacturing costs, and enhance heat transfer.

On the software side, BeyondMath will employ physics simulations to help engineers optimize designs, accelerate development, cut costs, and improve performance. Meanwhile, the Oxford Thermofluids Institute, part of the University of Oxford’s Department of Engineering Science, will provide Project STRATA with access to the latest scientific advancements in aerospace thermal management.

“STRATA represents a commitment to take the UK’s aerospace manufacturing leadership to new levels through the use of cutting-edge technology,” commented Anthony Florian, President of Honeywell Aerospace Technologies EMEAI. “This is an exciting opportunity to bring our deep experience in driving cross-sector aerospace research and local engineering capabilities to accelerate the development of more efficient aircraft components in the UK.”

Honeywell’s aerospace manufacturing facility in Yeovil. Photo via Honeywell.

Additive manufacturing elevates aerospace innovation

Additive manufacturing is being increasingly adopted in aerospace applications, especially for producing certified, flight-critical components.

The University of Arizona’s Mach-X engineering team recently received $5 million from the U.S. Army to develop an alloy manufacturing process that integrates machine learning and 3D printing. With its new capital, the team plans to produce mission-critical components for hypersonic vehicles.

Arizona’s Engineers are collaborating with Raytheon to develop prototypes from nickel alloys that withstand extreme thermal environments. These components must maintain structural integrity at temperatures exceeding 1,100 °C for extended periods while enduring significant mechanical stress.

Last year, GE Aerospace announced plans to scale the production of its 3D printed LEAP and GE9X engines. Having injected $650 million into its global manufacturing plants and supply chain, the U.S. aerospace firm plans to grow its production capacity and meet demand from commercial and defense clients.

Each of the company’s LEAP engines features 19 3D printed fuel nozzles. These reportedly increase fuel efficiency by 15%, while GE’s landmark 3D printed nozzle tips are 25% lighter and five times more durable than their conventionally manufactured counterparts.

