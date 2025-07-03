UK establishes £400 million innovation body to accelerate defence technology adoption

The United Kingdom has launched a new organisation within the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to centralise and accelerate military innovation efforts. The United Kingdom Defence Innovation (UKDI) body will manage a ringfenced annual budget of at least £400 million to fund the development and deployment of advanced technologies. Its creation forms part of the government’s Plan for Change and is intended to strengthen national security while supporting economic growth in the dual-use technology sector.

This new structure is designed to simplify the defence innovation system by consolidating fragmented processes. It introduces a single, coherent pathway for turning prototypes into deployable capabilities, backed by flexible procurement mechanisms. The Strategic Defence Review (SDR), published last month, called for a faster and more collaborative approach to acquiring emerging technologies. Defence Secretary John Healey MP stated, “Defence is only as strong as the industry that stands behind it and through UKDI we’re putting innovation at the heart of our approach.” He added, “This shift represents a crucial part of our commitment to change defence, backing the high-growth UK firms developing pioneering technology of the future to boost our national security and make defence an engine for growth – fundamental to our Plan for Change and delivering on the SDR.”

Officials say the organisation will use alternative contracting models to reduce delays between early development and large-scale production. Its efforts will extend across government departments to support companies advancing technologies with both civilian and military applications. Start-ups and established defence suppliers are expected to benefit from clearer pathways to market and faster access to funding.



Two initiatives mark the start of operations. A Rapid Innovation Team will focus on accelerating deployment of commercially available solutions at what officials describe as “wartime pace” to meet urgent operational needs. In parallel, Regional Engagement Teams will identify promising ideas from small and medium-sized enterprises and academic spin-outs, delivering targeted business development support to help scale novel capabilities.

UKDI’s launch coincides with an organisational realignment of the UK military’s cyber and specialist units. On 1 September 2025, UK Strategic Command will adopt the new name Cyber & Specialist Operations Command (CSOC). The updated identity reflects expanded leadership responsibilities following the SDR, including oversight of cyber defence, intelligence, special forces, deployed medical units, and Command and Control through the Permanent Joint Headquarters. General Sir Jim Hockenhull, who leads Strategic Command, said, “The transition to Cyber & Specialist Operations Command is far more than a change in name – it is a clear statement of purpose. It reflects our leadership in the cyber domain, the integration of specialist capabilities, and our commitment to delivering effects across Defence.”

Increased cyber threats underscore the need for this shift. Over the past two years, more than 90,000 sub-threshold cyberattacks have targeted UK military networks. These attempts, though falling below the threshold of formal conflict, pose persistent risks to national infrastructure. CSOC will serve as the central authority for defending these digital environments, while UKDI will focus on bringing relevant technologies into service faster to meet the same set of challenges.

The UK defence sector currently supports more than 430,000 jobs, approximately one in every 60 roles nationwide. By strengthening links between industry, academia and the military, the new body is expected to expand high-skilled employment in areas such as advanced manufacturing, software engineering and applied materials. Its mandate also includes reducing barriers to entry for smaller innovators, particularly those emerging from academic research programmes.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the organisation has now been formally established. Over the next 12 months, it will undergo further design, transition and implementation work to define its internal structure and operational model. Full capability is scheduled for July 2026. Officials expect the programme to play a central role in meeting the SDR’s recommendations, which emphasised the importance of maintaining the UK’s technological edge in an increasingly contested global security environment.

