UK Consortium Launches D.E.E.P Project to Develop Smart Additively Manufactured Marine Propellers

A UK-led consortium has launched the Digitally Enabled Efficient Propeller (D.E.E.P) project, an initiative that combines additive manufacturing (AM) and digital twin technology to create smart marine propellers capable of monitoring their own performance. Backed by the United Kingdom’s national innovation agency Innovate UK through the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC6), the program has secured funding to carry out a Techno-Economic Feasibility Study on manufacturing Digitally Enabled Efficient Propellers.

The project will explore how ready different AM methods are for use in the complex and strictly regulated maritime industry. It will evaluate how these methods perform compared with traditional casting and develop a structured process to achieve classification approval and type certification. This ensures the project contributes to technological advancement and practical frameworks for industry uptake and regulatory compliance.

Conceptual render of the Digitally Enabled Efficient Propeller (D.E.E.P). Image via Enki Marine.

Consortium and Collaboration

The consortium is led by UK-based technology consultancy Enki Marine and brings together expertise from several organizations. Stone Marine Propulsion, specialists in marine propulsion systems, contribute design and market validation. TWI, experts in engineering and materials technology, focus on materials testing and manufacturing. DEEP Manufacturing, specialists in AM, handle processes and production scale-up. Authentise provides digital thread management and AI-driven monitoring. The Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence at ASTM International oversees standards, certification, and best practices for additive manufacturing. Finally, Newcastle University provides expertise in hydrodynamic modelling and validation.

“ENKI’s core mission is to ensure that emerging technologies are not only cutting-edge, but also safe, purpose-driven, and seamlessly integrated into the maritime sector. We are proud to collaborate with a world-leading consortium on the D.E.E.P programme, which supports our mission and will pioneer a new generation of marine propellers manufactured through advanced additive manufacturing (AM) processes and enhanced with digital twin technology,” said Milad Armin, Executive Director of Enki Marine.

The D.E.E.P project begins in September 2025, with its initial phase focused on assessing AM processes. Later stages will test the demonstrator on Newcastle University’s research vessel, with the ultimate goal of achieving type approval and scaling production for global fleet adoption.

Why it matters: Propellers made with 3D printing and digital twin tech could make ships more efficient and safer while cutting emissions. If successful, the project will prove out new propeller designs and could also set the standards and approvals needed for the wider maritime industry to adopt advanced manufacturing at scale.

Part of the consortium, which brings together Enki Marine Stone Marine Propulsion, TWI, DEEP Manufacturing Ltd, Authentise, ASTM International, and Newcastle University. Image via Enki Marine.

Digital Twin and Additive Manufacturing

In recent months, the combination of AM with digital twin technology and AI-driven modeling has gained wider attention. It is being explored as a potential means to improve performance, support certification processes, and enhance operational monitoring across various industries.

For instance, Meta’s Reality Labs Research released its Digital Twin Catalog featuring over 2,400 3D models of everyday objects with high fidelity and millimetre-level precision. These digital twins serve to accelerate research in 3D object reconstruction for applications like immersive reality and e-commerce.

In China, a startup named Second Life raised US$10 million to expand its AI-algorithms and digital twin capabilities, enabling more robust 3D scanning, personalisation, and printed avatars, to blur lines between physical form, digital twin, and manufacturing.

More recently, the UK government backed Project STRATA, a consortium led by Honeywell and partners including simulation, metal-AM, and academic organisations, aiming to co-develop AI-driven aerospace components, where simulation and modelling work hand in glove with additive manufacturing to meet the strict safety, performance, and certification requirements of regulated sectors.

