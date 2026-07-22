ugee launches Funbox, a new desktop 3D printer built for children

ugee, the Shenzhen-based digital creativity brand, has globally launched Funbox, its first desktop 3D printer aimed at children and beginners, priced at $269 and positioned as a home-grade, out-of-the-box machine for families. The printer targets the 4-to-12 age group and is built around three claims: enclosed safety, one-tap operation, and AI-assisted design that turns a child’s sketch or spoken idea into a printable 3D model.

The launch lands in a fast-growing corner of the consumer market, where rising interest in home STEAM tools has pushed manufacturers to package 3D printing for households rather than hobbyist workshops. ugee’s pitch is that most desktop machines still assume a technical user, and that a printer designed from the safety and interface layer up can reach families who would never touch an open-frame unit.

“Backed by UL certification, our printers provide comprehensive eco-friendly safety protection to put parents’ minds at ease. We aim to make 3D printing accessible to all, not just tech experts,” said Amy Yuan, Global Brand Director of ugee.

Safety as the selling point

Funbox’s central argument is containment. The machine ships as a fully enclosed unit with a rounded-edge chassis and a 12V low-voltage DC power supply, which ugee says meets IEC safety norms and reduces electric-shock risk compared with mains-powered open printers.

Inside, an H12 HEPA filter paired with an activated-carbon module and a 6010 exhaust fan, which the company describes as the largest in its class, is meant to capture the ultrafine particles and odors that FDM printing releases.

That architecture is what lets ugee make its boldest usage claim: that Funbox can run overnight inside a closed, carpeted room without venting concerns. The company draws an explicit contrast with open-structured competitors such as the Bambu Lab A1 Mini, whose exposed hot nozzle and unfiltered exhaust it frames as ill-suited to a child’s bedroom.

A real-time heating indicator warns when the nozzle is hot during filament changes or calibration. The device carries UL GREENGUARD certification alongside the ASTM F963-23, EN71, and EN62115 toy-safety standards, an unusually heavy certification stack for a desktop printer, and the clearest signal of who ugee thinks is buying it.

ugee Funbox 3D Printer. Image via ugee.

Built to be used without a manual

The second pillar is friction removal. Funbox arrives 100% pre-assembled, with no bed leveling, screw installation, or mechanical calibration required, the steps that most often defeat first-time users. It connects over Wi-Fi 6 dual-band through ugee’s proprietary UFun mobile app, prints at a peak speed of 500mm/s, and resolves down to a 0.05mm minimum layer height. Three slicing presets, Fast, Standard, and Fine. are meant to span the gap between a preschooler’s first print and a teenager’s more demanding project.

Practical reliability features round out the hardware. A built-in 2MP HD camera enables remote monitoring and time-lapse capture, while power-loss resume and automatic filament-jam detection are designed to cut failed prints and reduce the day-to-day maintenance that would otherwise fall on a parent.

AI creation and an open-material stance

Where Funbox tries hardest to differentiate is the creative layer. Its proprietary AI ShapeGen system offers three generation modes, voice description, text input, and hand-drawn doodle conversion, each turning a child’s rough idea directly into a printable model, sidestepping the CAD skills that normally gate original design.

The UFun app pairs this with a growing library of toys, stationery, animal crafts, and mechanical models, plus serialized free STEM tutorials that walk children through structural design and basic engineering logic as they build.

On materials, ugee positions itself against the walled-garden model. It contrasts Funbox with Toybox‘s closed ecosystem and proprietary filaments, stressing that Funbox accepts any standard 1.75mm PLA, a choice that lowers long-term running costs and, ugee argues, keeps creative freedom in the family’s hands rather than the vendor’s.

ugee Funbox 3D Printer. Image via ugee.

Specifications and Pricing

Pre-orders are exclusively through ugee’s official website at an early-bird price of $269, bundled with seven rolls of standard PLA filament for early buyers.

Specification Detail Molding method Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Device structure Plastic body Print build size 120 × 120 × 120 mm Maximum print speed 500 mm/s Minimum layer thickness 0.05 mm Maximum extrusion temperature 260 ℃ Print material PLA (Polylactic Acid) Print platform Flexible platform, easy to peel off prints Platform temperature Room temperature Print nozzle Tool-free quick-release nozzle Camera Built-in 2MP camera, supports time-lapse photography Data transfer method Wi-Fi Data formats OBJ, STL, Gcode Packaging dimensions 335 × 347 × 385 mm Machine dimensions 270 × 274 × 305 mm Total weight 4.04 kg Special features Power-off resume printing, filament tangle detection, leveling-free printing Total power 60 W Air purification 6010 fan, HEPA filter + activated carbon filter Operating temperature 0–35 ℃ Price $269 (pre-order, with 7 rolls of PLA bundled for early buyers)

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Featured image shows ugee Funbox 3D Printer. Image via ugee.