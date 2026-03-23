UCSF and Biohub Scientists Develop New Material to Grow More Consistent Lab Organs

Scientists at UC San Francisco and Biohub have developed a seaweed-derived material that helps miniature lab-grown organs form more consistently, a development researchers say could advance disease research and move medicine closer to manufacturing replacement human tissue. The findings, published in Nature Materials on March 10, aim to address one of organoid science’s longstanding challenges: the difficulty of reproducing experimental results reliably enough to be scientifically useful.

The Problem With Growing Tiny Organs

Lab-grown miniature organs called organoids can self-organize into intricate structures, making them potentially valuable tools for disease research. However, their inconsistency from one experiment to the next has made it difficult for scientists to replicate results.

The challenge came down to physics. “Liquid Matrigel is too runny to print into, and once it solidifies, it pushes back too much,” said Austin Graham, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in Gartner’s lab and Biohub and the first author of the paper. “We wanted a material that lets us place cells exactly where we want them but still allows them to grow and organize themselves.”

Another consideration was mimicking how embryonic tissues mechanically engage with their environment as they develop, constantly exerting and responding to physical forces. Materials that are too firm arrest growth; those that are too yielding lead to disordered formation.

These are bioprinted intestinal organoids containing the digestive enzyme LYZ. Image via UCSF.

The Fix: A Seaweed Ingredient

By blending alginate microparticles into Matrigel, the gel typically used to culture organoids, the team created a material designed to more closely mimic the natural environment surrounding developing tissue.

The resulting substance behaved somewhat like wet sand. Firm enough to hold printed cells in position, yet gradually yielding as the organoids expanded and folded. This allowed stem cells to be 3D printed into defined shapes before maturation, with the organoids forming more consistently as a result.

The key factor, according to the researchers, wasn’t stiffness or softness alone. “What turned out to matter most was how the material relaxes over time, something we call stress relaxation,” said Zev Gartner, PhD, professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at UCSF, Biohub investigator, and co-senior author of the paper. “It needs to give way at the same pace that tissues are reshaping themselves.”

Putting It to the Test

Gartner collaborated with Biohub engineers Michelle Khoo and Rafael Gómez-Sjöberg, PhD, co-senior author of the paper, who constructed a custom 3D bioprinter tailored to the new material. The team tested the approach across multiple tissue types, including mouse intestinal and salivary gland cells, human vascular cells, and human brain cells derived from stem cells.

Printed clusters matured into organoids and frequently sprouted developmental buds. Intestinal cells printed in linear arrangements developed into fluid-carrying tubes resembling intestinal anatomy, though long-term performance and scalability remain to be studied further.

Beyond laboratory applications, the researchers suggest the method could one day support the manufacture of replacement tissue, for instance, following cardiac damage from a heart attack. Those potential applications, however, remain in early stages.

The approach is rooted in working alongside natural biological processes rather than overriding them. “We’re not building tissues like Legos,” Gartner said. “We place cells where they need to be and let their developmental programs assemble the tissue. The goal is to reach a stage where an organ begins to build itself.”

These are bioprinted intestinal organoid tubes with stains for stem cell marker LGR5. Image via UCSF.

The Race to Print Transplantable Organs

Organoids offer potential for disease research and regenerative medicine, but inconsistent growth has limited their reliability. This unpredictability hinders experiment replication and slows progress toward producing functional replacement organs, as replicating complex tissue structures like blood vessels and bile ducts challenges current 3D printing and tissue engineering technologies.

The UCSF work arrives as a broader convergence takes shape across the bioprinting field. In February 2026, ARPA-H announced the first recipients of its Personalized Regenerative Immunocompetent Nanotechnology Tissue (PRINT) program, selecting research teams from Carnegie Mellon University, Wake Forest University, the Wyss Institute, University of California San Diego, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop advanced bioprinted organs. The initiative aims to produce fully functional organs within hours, addressing the urgent shortage where thousands of patients die annually while waiting for transplants.

Patient biopsy-derived liver organoids can serve as building blocks for biofabrication of a personalized, patient-specific whole liver. Image via UTSW.

Similarly, researchers at Utrecht University developed GRACE, a 3D bioprinting system that uses real-time imaging to scan the gel and design structures around the actual positions of cells, enabling functional tissues with optimized blood vessel networks and multi-layered architecture, key features for building larger, patient-specific organ constructs.

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Featured image shows These are bioprinted intestinal organoids containing the digestive enzyme LYZ. Image via UCSF.