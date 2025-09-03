UC San Diego Health Performs World’s First Spine Surgery with Fully Customized 3D Printed Implant

UC San Diego Health, the academic medical system of the University of California, San Diego, has performed the world’s first anterior cervical spine surgery using a fully customized implant designed for a patient’s anatomy. By providing precise spinal alignment and minimizing disruption to surrounding structures, the personalized implant reduces surgical complications, accelerates recovery, and lowers the risk of future corrective procedures.

This innovation offers particular promise for patients with spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, or spinal deformities, who could benefit from a level of customization previously unavailable in spine surgery.

“This is the first step in a larger transformation,” said Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, associate professor of neurological surgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine and neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health. “We envision a future where every implant, whether for the spine, hip, or knee, is made for one person, not mass-produced for everyone.”

Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health, holds the world’s first fully personalized anterior cervical spine implant. Photo via UC San Diego Health

Transforming the Future of Implants

Conducted in July 2025, the procedure involved removing a damaged disc from the front of the neck and fusing the surrounding vertebrae with the aid of a 3D printed titanium implant. Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all devices, this new approach integrates advanced imaging, AI-assisted planning, and additive manufacturing to deliver a perfect anatomical fit.

“Every spine is unique, just like a fingerprint,” said Osorio. “With this technology, we can create an implant specifically for each patient, instead of asking their body to adapt to a standard device. It’s a fundamental shift in how we approach complex spine surgery.”

Alexander Khalessi, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at UC San Diego School of Medicine, emphasized the significance of this milestone. “This first case exemplifies how device innovation and meticulous surgical technique can restore function for our patients. We are expanding what’s possible in the treatment of complex spinal conditions at UC San Diego Health.”

The custom-designed titanium implant. Photo via UC San Diego Health.

Personalized Surgery and 3D Printing Innovations

In July, a surgical team at The Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane performed a complex procedure to replace the majority of a patient’s aorta after scans revealed it had enlarged to nearly 8 cm—far above the normal 2–3 cm range. To plan the high-stakes operation, the team relied on a full-scale 3D printed model of the patient’s aorta, produced in collaboration with the Herston Biofabrication Institute (HBI). Using detailed digital scans, engineers and designers created a precise replica with a Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer, giving surgeons a tangible tool to better understand the anatomy and anticipate potential complications.

Elsewhere, Ricoh USA entered a strategic partnership with Insight Surgery, a Houston-based medtech company specializing in personalized surgical planning and guide production. The collaboration aims to bring patient-specific surgical guides to pediatric and adult orthopedic and maxillofacial procedures, enhancing surgical precision and outcomes across U.S. hospitals. Under the agreement, Ricoh 3D for Healthcare will distribute Insight Surgery’s custom guides, supporting procedures such as osteotomies, pelvic surgeries, limb deformity corrections, orthopedic oncology cases, and facial reconstructions. Each guide translates a patient-specific virtual surgical plan directly onto the anatomy, helping surgeons achieve higher accuracy during operations.

Featured image shows Joseph Osorio, MD, PhD, neurosurgeon at UC San Diego Health, holds the world’s first fully personalized anterior cervical spine implant. Photo via UC San Diego Health.