U.S. Navy Awards SBIR Contract to Synergy Additive Manufacturing for Titanium Cladding Project

Synergy Additive Manufacturing, U.S.-based company specializing in high-power laser systems, has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). The project aims to advance Extremely High-Speed Laser Cladding (EHLA) technology to enhance the lifespan and performance of titanium cylinder bores used in helicopter components—part of the U.S. Navy’s broader push to extend the life of critical aerospace parts, cut costs, and reduce maintenance downtime.

Under the contract, Synergy will develop and optimize materials tailored for high-deposition, precision cladding on titanium alloys. The objective is to enable rapid, defect-free coating of cylinder bores, minimizing distortion and material waste while boosting the reliability of mission-critical components.

“Synergy has been at the forefront of developing advanced laser processing technologies, including high-speed laser cladding,” said Aravind Jonnalagadda, CTO, Synergy Additive Manufacturing. “This SBIR award gives us the opportunity to advance innovative material solutions, processes, and equipment that will not only support the operational readiness of our defense forces but also enhance the competitiveness of the U.S. manufacturing industry.”

Laser Cladding technology. Photo via Synergy Additive Manufacturing.

Synergy Additive’s Laser Cladding Services

The company provides laser cladding services that use high-power lasers to apply metallurgically bonded coatings with minimal dilution. This produces hard, wear-resistant surfaces while preserving dimensional accuracy. Compared to traditional welding or thermal spray, laser cladding offers greater precision, less heat input, and reduced need for post-machining—ideal for industries like aerospace, energy, mining and heavy machinery.

As part of its offering, Synergy has developed High Speed Laser Cladding (HSLC) and Ultra High Speed Laser Cladding (UHSLC) processes. These are advanced laser cladding techniques designed to apply very thin coatings, typically ranging from 0.001” to 0.01” (25 to 250 microns) in thickness. These methods are commonly used on hydraulic rods and other cylindrical parts, where the components are rotated at high speeds—up to 7800 inches per minute (200 meters per minute)—to achieve precise surface coating.

The company also provides material options for deposition through HSLC and UHSLC processes, including 400 series stainless steels, high-hardness alloys, tungsten carbides, and other specialized alloys. These coatings offer superior wear resistance, corrosion protection, and hardness. Additionally, Synergy designs and manufactures complete turnkey High Speed Laser Cladding machines.

Broader Additive Manufacturing Partnerships with NAVAIR

Synergy’s work complements a wider set of partnerships between NAVAIR and AM companies aimed at advancing metal 3D printing technologies for military aerospace applications.

Recently, Velo3D, a U.S.-based metal additive manufacturing company, signed a four-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with NAVAIR. Announced on June 4, 2025, the collaboration involves two NAVAIR federal labs: the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC East). The partnership aims to qualify advanced metal AM materials and processes for flight-critical components in military aircraft systems.

Separately, in 2021, 3D printer and filament supplier MatterHackers was awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract valued up to $5 million to provide fully deployable 3D printing systems to the U.S. Navy and Marine bases across the country and overseas. The awarded contract for MatterHackers covers the delivery of up to 75 Tier 1 additive manufacturing systems through 2025. This package includes Ultimaker S5 industrial-grade 3D printers, premium filament materials, dedicated IT support, ongoing maintenance services, and hands-on on-site training.

