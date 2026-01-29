U.S. Microfluidic Production Boosted by 3D Printing in Intrepid Automation–Rapid Fluidics Partnership

U.S.-based provider of industrial additive manufacturing solutions Intrepid Automation has partnered with Rapid Fluidics, a microfluidic system design and rapid prototyping provider, to advance the development and U.S.-based production of microfluidic technologies.

The collaboration addresses a major bottleneck in moving complex microfluidic designs from lab-scale prototypes to high-volume, real-world applications. By leveraging 3D printing, the partnership enables precise, scalable, and regulatory-compliant production, helping healthcare, industrial, and research users access advanced microfluidic systems faster and more reliably.

A microfluidic system design. Photo via Rapid Fluidics.

Scaling Microfluidic Production with Additive Manufacturing

Microfluidic components often feature intricate internal channels and tight tolerances that are difficult or slow to produce with conventional methods. Additive manufacturing allows these complex geometries to be fabricated efficiently and repeatedly while meeting regulatory standards.

Under the agreement, Intrepid Automation will serve as Rapid Fluidics’ exclusive U.S. manufacturing partner, with both companies scaling applications for healthcare and industrial markets. The partnership leverages Intrepid’s ISO 13485- and ISO 9001-certified facilities, combining regulatory compliance with scalable production to bridge the gap between lab-scale innovation and high-volume, compliant manufacturing.

“Partnering with Intrepid gives us the ability to bring our microfluidic designs from the lab to real-world production faster than ever,” said Paul Marshall, Founder and CEO of Rapid Fluidics. “By establishing U.S.-based manufacturing, we can reduce costs, improve reliability, and deliver solutions that meet the growing demand for high-throughput health and industrial applications. At the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to accelerate product development and apply breakthrough microfluidic technology in ways that meaningfully improve human health.”

A renal model. Photo via Rapid Fluidics.

The companies added that early case studies show additive manufacturing can cut production timelines from six weeks to just two minutes, reduce material usage, and simplify complex designs — all critical for high-volume, precision microfluidic systems.

While additive manufacturing accelerates production and enables intricate designs, challenges remain. Printer resolution and material properties can limit microchannel precision, process repeatability must be closely monitored at scale, and regulatory compliance still requires testing for each design or material. Extremely high-volume production may also need further automation or optimization to maintain efficiency and consistency.

3D Printing Supports Scalable U.S. Microfluidic Production

Additive manufacturing is increasingly moving microfluidic designs from prototyping to production-ready workflows, a critical step for U.S.-based manufacturing. By overcoming bottlenecks in precision, throughput, and customization, 3D printing enables high-volume production of complex microfluidic systems that conventional methods struggle to achieve.

Among key players in this space, Microlight3D and Eden Tech use high-precision printing and design tools to cut design cycles by up to 90%, preparing devices for large-scale deployment. Platforms such as ProFluidics 285D deliver high-resolution, biocompatible printing for functional micro-scale components, while earlier U.S. collaborations — such as Phase Inc. partnering with Virginia Tech — focused on advancing technical capabilities in microfluidic additive manufacturing for medical and diagnostic applications, laying the groundwork for today’s production-oriented efforts.

