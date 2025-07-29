U.S. DOD Launches $10M JAMA IV Program to Build New AM Supply Network

The U.S. Department of Defense has launched a $10 million program to build a reliable supply base for 3D printed parts.

America’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the Pentagon’s largest provider of combat logistics support, is leading the effort, known as the JAMA IV IDIQ Pilot Parts Program.

This marks the fourth phase of the Joint Additive Manufacturing Acceptability (JAMA) project, which aims to ensure that 3D printed components meet the rigorous standards required by military operations.

Under JAMA IV, the DLA will provide Technical Data Packages (TDPs) for certified military parts to be made by approved 3D printing vendors. These suppliers will bid for contracts through the Defense Department’s Internet Bid Board System (DIBBS). Each contract will specify product definitions, special instructions, and acceptance criteria.

The first task order includes ten different part types to be manufactured using a range of additive manufacturing technologies, including Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Stereolithography (SLA), Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF), Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF), and Directed Energy Deposition (DED). These parts include plastic intake caps, a boresight for the M320 grenade launcher, a metal proximity switch bracket for a hangar door, and a pressurized door seal.

The pilot program, which ran an application process from June 10 to July 25, has a maximum budget of $10 million over five years. This includes a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, with $2,500 guaranteed for each contract.

JAMA IV operates under the Industrial Base & Aging Weapon System Support (IBA) program, which is part of the DLA’s Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Program. In the DOD’s FY 2026 budget request, ManTech was granted $50.61 million, down 49.6% from $100.37 million approved in 2025. Of this, IBA has been allocated $41.53 million, 10.9% less than $46.63 million in 2025.

U.S. DOD invests $10M into AM suppliers

JAMA IV aims to establish a flexible, fast-track contract vehicle for the Pentagon to source 3D printed components.

Interested vendors were required to submit proposals detailing how they meet the DLA’s evaluation criteria. This included a capability questionnaire covering production certifications, manufacturing readiness, data management, post-processing, in-situ monitoring, 3D printing technologies, and material compatibility. Site surveys will also be carried out before contract approval.

The DLA is currently reviewing these applications. Vendors who meet the requirements in the initial proposal process will be awarded Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts. After that, they can compete for individual task orders to produce specific parts listed in the project’s Statement of Work (SOW).

These contracts will cover the production of complex, safety-critical, and large-scale parts for the U.S. Army, Air Force (USAF), Marine Corps (USMC), and Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

Metal components will be 3D printed using materials such as stainless steel, aluminum alloys, copper-nickel, and cobalt-chromium. Polymer parts are expected to include Polyetherimide (PEI), ABS, and Nylon 12.

The DLA will share technical data and acceptance guidelines with chosen suppliers once the IDIQ contracting process is completed. This information will be shared through production technical interchange meetings and post-meeting feedback to ensure all technical and compliance requirements are met.

While the JAMA IV SOW outlines the initial components to be manufactured, additional parts may be added, based on the DOD’s evolving requirements. Supplier performance on the initial contracts will play a key role in determining eligibility for future work.

Parts to be 3D printed through JAMA IV’s first task order are listed in the table below:

Part Name Material Technology Service Quantity Finger Guard ABS or Other FDM or SLA Army (AvMC) 6 Intake Cap, 4-pin (BAWS) Nylon 12 Multi-Jet Fusion Army (CBC) 3 Intake Cap, 3-pin (Collector) Nylon 12 Multi-Jet Fusion Army (CBC) 3 Fuel Sample Collection Device 316L StainlessSteel LPBF Army (AvMC) 6 M320 Boresight Nylon 12/Nylon 12CF Multi-Jet Fusion Army(DEVCOM AC) 200 C-5 Handle-Swal, Aft Pressure Door AlSi10Mg LPBF USAF 11 Dust Cap AlSi10Mg LPBF USMC 10 Cease Fire Alarm Horn Cover ASA/ABS FDM NAVSEA 11 Helo Hangar Door Proximity Switch Bracket 316L StainlessSteel LPBF or DED NAVSEA 17 Ventilation Louver/ AC Diffuser AlSi10Mg LPBF NAVSEA 31

3D printing attracts U.S. defense funding

JAMA IV is just one part of the DOD’s additive manufacturing efforts. The Pentagon’s $1 trillion FY 2026 budget requests $3.3 billion across 16 projects that feature 3D printing. This includes $58.4 million for DARPA’s Additive Manufacturing of MicrosystEms (AMEE) and OSD’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation programs that focus explicitly on AM.

Alexander Steeb, Senior Operations Director at America Makes, believes that the U.S. Military is “doubling down on additive.” This is reflected in several recent announcements across the DOD.

For instance, composite 3D printing firm Continuous Composites (CCI), was awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar from the USAF. This collaboration seeks to advance the development of high-performance composite materials used in the company’s proprietary Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D) technology. The first phase focuses on establishing baseline material properties that validate the performance of components made using CF3D.

In other news, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract to Synergy Additive Manufacturing. Through the project, the U.S.-based high-power laser systems expert will advance Extremely High-Speed Laser Cladding (EHLA) to improve the performance of titanium cylinder bores used in helicopters.

Featured image shows a U.S. Marine firing an M320 grenade launcher. Photo via the U.S. Marine Corps.