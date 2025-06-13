U.S.-Based Elmet Technologies Signs Strategic Supply Agreement with TANIOBIS

Elmet Technologies, a fully integrated U.S.-owned manufacturer of tungsten and molybdenum, has signed a strategic agreement with TANIOBIS GmbH, a German company specializing in high-purity niobium and tantalum materials. The partnership establishes a domestic distribution channel for C-103 (Nb-10Hf-1Ti) and FS-85 (Nb-28Ta-10W-1Zr) powders used in additive manufacturing, with provisions to expand into additional alloy formulations.

The collaboration will support the North American aerospace and defense sectors by improving access to refractory metal powders critical for high-performance applications. Elmet, which acquired H.C. Starck Solutions Americas in 2023, will contribute its expertise in powder metallurgy and existing infrastructure to manufacture and deliver niobium- and tantalum-based powders. According to Executive Vice President of Strategy Scott Knoll, “This collaboration enhances supply chain resilience and reliability across critical Western, European, and North American industries.” Knoll added that the company aims to pursue similar alliances aligned with long-term growth and operational agility.

Elmet and TANIOBIS announce strategic powder supply agreement. Image via TANIOBIS.

TANIOBIS, rebranded in 2020 following its acquisition by JX Metals and Mining Corporation in 2018, manufactures additive manufacturing powders including C-103, FS-85, and Cb-752. “Elmet is the ideal partner to deliver comprehensive customer and application support to the U.S. aerospace and defense industries,” said Dr. Ole Brettschneider, Chief Commercial Officer at TANIOBIS. He emphasized the advantage of combining niobium powder manufacturing capabilities with Elmet’s application development infrastructure. Both companies share a common heritage in H.C. Starck.

C-103 is a niobium-hafnium-titanium alloy known for high-temperature strength, ductility, and creep resistance. These properties make it suitable for space propulsion systems, where it offers performance benefits at a lower weight than alternative refractory alloys. FS-85, a niobium-tantalum-tungsten-zirconium alloy, delivers high tensile strength, fatigue resistance, and thermal stability, making it suitable for structural aerospace components operating under extreme thermal loads.

Niobium is the lightest refractory metal and exhibits high ductility, biocompatibility, temperature stability, and superconductivity. These attributes contribute to its use in aerospace, nuclear, energy, medical, and automotive sectors. Tantalum provides corrosion resistance, high strength, and biocompatibility, with applications in aerospace, chemical processing, nuclear systems, and medical implants.

High-purity niobium alloy powder and 3D printed component. Image via TANIOBIS.

Growing Industrial Focus on Niobium and Tantalum Supply Chains

Croom Medical, an Ireland-based contract manufacturer, and Global Advanced Metals (GAM), a U.S. supplier of tantalum products, recently partnered to create a closed-loop supply chain for 3D printed tantalum implants. The initiative recycles unused tantalum powder and utilizes Colibrium Additive M2 laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) system to produce medical components with intricate geometries. This model reduces waste, secures raw material availability, and enables the broader use of tantalum in surgical applications where its biocompatibility and corrosion resistance offer clear advantages over more commonly used materials such as titanium and cobalt-chromium.

Meanwhile, metal 3D printer manufacturer Velo3D signed a five-year exclusive supply agreement with Australian powder producer Amaero for niobium C103, molybdenum, tantalum, tungsten, and zirconium powders. Velo3D will use Amaero’s powders in its Sapphire and Sapphire XC machines and develop proprietary print parameters for C103 and refractory alloys. These parameters will be included in new machine licenses at no additional cost. Amaero has allocated capital investments of approximately A$72 million through FY2026 to expand its U.S. manufacturing footprint, including four gas atomizers and dedicated rooms for producing refractory and titanium alloy powders.

Refractory Powders. Photo via Amaero.

Featured image shows high-purity niobium alloy powder and 3D printed component. Image via TANIOBIS.