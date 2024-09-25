U.S. Army Successfully Tests SPEE3D’s Additive Manufacturing Technology in Field Conditions

SPEE3D, an Australian metal 3D printing company, has completed a part-critical demonstration organized by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. The exercise aimed to test the feasibility of using additive manufacturing to produce essential components in field conditions, directly supporting military operations.

Held from August 5-16, 2024, the field test was designed to evaluate SPEE3D’s Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology under real-world conditions. A soldier with no prior experience in additive manufacturing was trained within a week to operate the WarpSPEE3D printer. This large-format metal 3D printer uses SPEE3D’s patented Supersonic 3D Deposition process, which accelerates air to supersonic speeds, allowing metal powders to rapidly form dense, solid parts without needing heat.



A solider using a SPEE3D 3D printer. Photo via SPEE3D.

Training and Field Testing with Advanced Manufacturing Technology

The soldier successfully 3D printed a transmission mount for a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, a critical component for maintaining the vehicle’s operational status. The part was installed and subjected to rigorous field testing by the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. After multiple test cycles, the part was found to be intact, confirming the effectiveness of SPEE3D’s technology in producing reliable components in the field.

Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D, remarked on the exercise’s significance: “Training a soldier with no previous additive manufacturing experience to produce a vital component within a week demonstrates the practical application of our technology in military scenarios. This capability is crucial for providing on-demand solutions where they are most needed.”

Michael Nicholas, Materials Engineer at DEVCOM ARL, added, “This demonstration showed how cold spray technology can be used to enhance logistical capabilities in expeditionary environments. Such systems are vital for overcoming supply chain challenges, particularly in contested logistics environments.”

During their two week tour, the army engineers created a series of parts to prove the viability of 3D printing in the field. Photo via SPEE3D.

SPEE3D’s Increasing Integration into U.S. Military Operations

At RIMPAC 2024, the largest international naval exercise, WarpSPEE3D was deployed to build mission-critical components on-site.This system operates by accelerating metal powders to supersonic speeds, allowing them to bond and form solid, high-density parts without requiring traditional melting processes, enabling military personnel to produce durable components on-site, overcoming the logistical challenges typically associated with conventional manufacturing methods​.



In a separate exercise, SPEE3D’s technology was central to the U.S. Navy’s first SALVEX exercise at Pearl Harbor in May 2024. The company’s XSPEE3D and SPEE3Dcell units were employed to produce critical replacement parts in a simulated naval damage control scenario. The XSPEE3D, housed within a mobile unit, enabled the rapid printing of metal parts up to 1m x 0.7m using materials like aluminum and stainless steel. This system, coupled with the SPEE3Dcell unit for post-processing, provided the Navy with a robust solution for manufacturing essential components under operational conditions. This capability is particularly vital in scenarios where supply chain disruptions could jeopardize mission success

Featured image shows a camo-colored version of SPEE3D’s WARPSPEE3D 3D printer. Photo via SPEE3D.