U.S. and Europe Join Forces to Align 3D Printing Standards and Workforce Development

Global standards organization ASTM International and European Association of Manufacturing Technologies CECIMO, representing AM Europe, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ASTM International Conference for Advanced Manufacturing (ICAM) to foster stronger collaboration between Europe and the U.S. in advancing additive manufacturing standards, certification, and workforce training.

The agreement builds on AM Europe, CECIMO’s pan-European initiative launched in 2025, which unites more than ten national associations and over 700 enterprises under a single platform. Through this partnership, ASTM and AM Europe aim to coordinate efforts across continents to accelerate innovation, reduce duplication, and increase confidence in qualified AM production globally.

“This collaboration reflects our shared belief that additive manufacturing—like many critical and emerging technologies—is a global movement,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International’s vice president of global advanced manufacturing programs. “By combining the expertise and resources of ASTM and AM Europe, operated CECIMO, we can drive interoperability, increase efficiency, and speed the adoption of additive manufacturing globally.”

Partnership Goals and Industry Impact

Under the MoU, the organizations will collaborate to align standardization and certification initiatives, promote knowledge exchange across industry, government, and academia, support workforce development, and enhance engagement between European and U.S. stakeholders to strengthen global supply chains.

“CECIMO has long recognized the credibility and global value of ASTM International,” said Filip Geerts, director general of CECIMO. “With AM Europe, our mission is to connect the entire value chain—from design to end use—and this partnership with ASTM allows us to do so on a truly global scale. Together, we are advancing innovation while ensuring that quality, safety, and trust remain at the heart of advanced manufacturing.”

The partnership builds on years of collaboration between ASTM and CECIMO and reflects their shared commitment to advancing the industry through consensus standards, certification frameworks, and evidence-based education, bridging the gap between technical development and industrial implementation across sectors such as aerospace, medical, energy, and defense.

CECIMO representing Europe’s manufacturing technology sector before the European Commission. Photo via CECIMO.

Efforts to Boost U.S. and European AM Leadership

In July, CECIMO unveiled the Manifesto for a Competitive European Additive Manufacturing Sector, co-signed by ten national associations representing the continent’s AM ecosystem. The manifesto demonstrates a unified commitment to strengthening Europe’s additive manufacturing industry and outlines strategic recommendations to secure its position as a global leader in the field. “[This proposal aims to] establish the EU as a global powerhouse for additive manufacturing and create an AM industry ecosystem that drives the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies as well as contributes to the green and digital transition in the EU,” the manifesto states.

Meanwhile, in the United States, America Makes, the national accelerator for additive manufacturing operated by the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) in Youngstown, Ohio, announced a new open project call under the Allied Additive Manufacturing Interoperability (AAMI) Program. Backed by $1.1 million in funding from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD(R&E)), the initiative aims to advance interoperability, standards, and collaboration across the U.S. AM community.

