U.S. Air Force to Outfit Entire C-17 Fleet with 3D Printed Drag-Reduction Devices

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, working alongside the Air Force Research Laboratory and Air Mobility Command, have developed small blade-shaped aerodynamic inserts, formally designated microvanes, and tested them on a limited number of C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft.

Each plane received twelve of the devices, each measuring roughly 10 centimeters by 40 centimeters, bonded to the rear exterior of the fuselage. The result was a measurable improvement in aerodynamic efficiency. According to the Air Force Lifecycle Management Center, “C-17s equipped with microvanes experience a one-percent reduction in drag (and fuel consumption) compared to their unmodified counterparts,” with annual projected savings exceeding $14 million across the fleet.

C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base. Photo via Air Force Research Laboratory.

Field Validation Clears the Way for Full Rollout

Before committing to fleet-wide installation, the Air Force subjected the modified aircraft to a broad environmental stress test. Ten C-17s carrying microvanes were operated across a range of climatic conditions, from cold to hot, from dry to humid, to verify the adhesive bonding and structural integrity would hold under real-world operational demands.

Roberto Guerrero, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for operational energy, safety and occupational health, confirmed the outcome at the AIAA AVIATION Forum in San Diego: “We’ve got 10 of those C-17s in various climates, cold, hot, dry, humid, just to make sure that there’s no issues with serviceability. They just passed that serviceability test recently. So you’ll see those fins on the back of C-17s, on all of our 222 C-17s, within the next year,” Guerrero said.

The Air Force’s move mirrors a parallel trend in the commercial sector. Delta Air Lines recently completed a fleetwide retrofit of aerodynamic finlets, based on comparable vortex-reduction technology from Vortex Control Technologies, across 240 Boeing 737-800 and 737-900ER aircraft.

Guerrero acknowledged the crossover, noting that the underlying principle is gaining broader traction: “The technology is actually gaining strength, because it’s a simple technology to apply [and] it gives you a little bit of savings.”

C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base. Photo via Air Force Research Laboratory.

3D Printing Finds Its Footing in Air Force Sustainment

By committing to a fleet-wide rollout, the Air Force is signaling that 3D printed components have cleared the bar for large-scale operational trust, where the value case is measured in fuel savings and reduced sustainment burden rather than prototype performance alone.

This approach has precedent within the service’s own transport fleet. The Air Force added seventeen 3D printed parts to a C-5 Super Galaxy at Dover Air Base, including overhead panels, emergency light covers, and vent components, in a joint effort by the C-5 Program Office, Air Mobility Command, the 436th Airlift Wing, and the Rapid Sustainment Office, specifically targeting sustainment cost reduction.

On the propulsion side, the Air Force and GE launched the Pacer Edge program to use 3D printing to source obsolete engine parts, addressing a supply chain reality where the service faces over 800 “cold start” components annually, parts that take more than 300 days to procure through conventional means.

What the microvane program adds to this trajectory is scale and simplicity. The devices require no redesign of existing airframes, no new certification of flight-critical components, and no integration with propulsion systems.

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Featured image shows C-17 Globemaster III at Stewart Air National Guard Base. Photo via Air Force Research Laboratory.