U.S. Air Force Funds CF3D Development in Multi-Year Project with Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites (CCI), a composite 3D printing technology developer, has been awarded a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract from the U.S. Air Force to advance the development of high-performance composite materials using its proprietary Continuous Fiber 3D (CF3D) technology. The project is structured in two phases, aiming to demonstrate CF3D’s potential for aerospace applications.

What is Continuous Fiber 3D?

CF3D is an automated composite manufacturing technology that uses continuous dry high-strength fibers impregnated on-site with a customizable, snap-curing thermoset resin. A robotic end effector, controlled by proprietary software on a moving or rotating platform, ensures precise fiber orientation and part geometry. This automated process enables the production of strong, lightweight, near-net-shape components with complex geometries, offering greater accuracy compared to traditional manual hand layup methods.

Project Overview

The first phase, currently underway, focuses on establishing baseline material properties and validating the performance of CF3D-fabricated components compared to those produced using traditional methods, such as Carbon-Carbon composites.

The second phase will expand these efforts by scaling up to full-size component production and initiating flight testing, alongside refining the CF3D manufacturing process and exploring broader applications in high-temperature aerospace environments.

U.S. Defense Investments in Additive Manufacturing

In related developments, Elementum 3D, a developer of advanced metal materials and print parameters for additive manufacturing, was selected as an EWAAC awardee. The company will contribute its expertise in high-performance materials and AM processes to support projects aligned with the Air Force’s digital transformation and armament modernization goals. The company is known for its proprietary Reactive Additive Manufacturing (RAM) technology, which enables printing of advanced materials previously unattainable with conventional methods.

In June, Divergent Technologies, an AI-driven 3D manufacturing solutions provider, was also selected to participate in the EWAAC program. Divergent’s Adaptive Production System (DAPS) integrates AI-driven design, high-volume additive manufacturing, and robotic assembly to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation weapons systems.

The EWAAC initiative is a $46 billion multi-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract aimed at accelerating innovation within the U.S. defense sector.

