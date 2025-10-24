Turning Dairy Waste into Sustainable 3D Printing Material

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Platteville (UW–Platteville) have developed a method to repurpose dairy waste into sustainable 3D printing materials. Professors John Obielodan and Joseph Wu recently received a U.S. patent titled “Development of Bio-Composite Materials for 3D Printing Using Milk Proteins.” The technology uses proteins from spoiled milk to create bioplastics, offering a new use for surplus dairy products while reducing environmental waste.

“This breakthrough highlights the kind of forward-thinking research happening at UW–Platteville,” said Dr. Tammy Evetovich, chancellor of UW–Platteville. “Dr. Obielodan and Dr. Wu represent the very mission of our university. Their work advances sustainable, biodegradable materials for 3D printing and offers eco-friendly alternatives to petroleum-based plastics that can help sustain our planet for generations to come.”

From Dairy Waste to Bioplastics

The project began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when milk surpluses and supply chain disruptions caused widespread disposal. “We knew dairy products contain proteins like casein and whey,” said Obielodan. “We asked ourselves, ‘Why can’t this milk, instead of being wasted, be turned into something valuable?’”

After five years of experimentation, WiSys Technology Foundation received a U.S. patent for a process that converts dairy waste into usable plastic materials. “Many single-use plastics end up in oceans, where they are ingested by marine animals—eventually entering our food chain,” noted Obielodan. “The full impact on human health is still unknown. Additionally, producing synthetic plastics pollutes the environment and releases greenhouse gases. Biomaterials offer a more sustainable alternative, turning natural and waste materials into useful polymers with fewer environmental and health risks.”

Dr. John Obielodan (left) and Dr. Joseph Wu (right) in the lab following the announcement of their U.S. patent. Photo via UW-Platteville.

Developing the Material

Creating a 3D printing filament from spoiled milk required determining which proteins worked best. “We needed to figure out what kind of protein, and in what form, would yield the best results,” Obielodan explained. “We started by creating our own proteins, then tested commercially available ones before finding the best outcome.”

Students from both chemistry and mechanical engineering departments participated in the research, gaining hands-on experience in preparing and testing bio-based polymers. The project began with a two-year, $50,000 grant from the Dairy Innovation Hub, a Wisconsin state-funded initiative connecting UW–Platteville, UW–Madison, and UW–River Falls to support dairy-related research and outreach. Additional funding brought the total to about $180,000.

The research team plans to further develop the technology and work with industry partners to commercialize it. “A variety of products could be made using proteins derived from milk—from 3D printing filaments to other engineered materials,” said Obielodan.

Bio-based 3D printing research

Away from UW–Platteville, other institutes also contributed to bio-based 3D printing. In 2025, researchers from the University of Washington (UW) introduced a new way to 3D print mycelium-based biocomposites, sidestepping the need for traditional molds. Led by Danli Luo, alongside Junchao Yang, and Nadya Peek this approach uses a specialized 3D printable paste called Mycofluid, a custom-built 3D printing system named Fungibot, and an incubation process that allows mycelium to grow within printed structures. Published in the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing journal, the study highlights how this method could offer a more sustainable alternative to conventional fabrication without compromising on functionality.

The packing material around this small glass was 3D printed from used coffee grounds. Image via UW.

Elsewhere, Vilnius University and Kaunas University of Technology researchers developed a recyclable bio-resin using soybeans for Optical 3D Printing (O3P).

This material met the technological and functional requirements of traditional 3D printing polymers while providing greater biocompatibility at a lower cost. By incorporating soybean extracts, the resin facilitated small-batch production and aimed to reduce reliance on non-recyclable petroleum-based photopolymers.

Want to help shape the future of AM? Join the Expert Committee for our 2025 3DPI Awards, launching later this summer.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows Dr. John Obielodan (left) and Dr. Joseph Wu (right) in the lab following the announcement of their U.S. patent. Photo via UW-Platteville.