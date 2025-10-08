Tulsa Man Charged with Attempting to Supply 3D Printed Weapons to al-Qaida Contact

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man has been charged after allegedly attempting to supply 3D printed firearm components to an individual he believed was acting on behalf of al-Qaida, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on September 24.

An example of a broken ghost gun. Image via Raviv lab.

Andrew Scott Hastings, 25, faces federal charges for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and for the illegal possession and transfer of a machinegun. The FBI began investigating Hastings in June 2024 after discovering his participation in an online group discussing violent acts “in furtherance of global jihad.” Hastings, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard as an aircraft powertrain repairer and held a national security clearance, allegedly traveled abroad without reporting his trip—a requirement of his military position.

Investigators say Hastings encouraged members of the online group to develop cyber and physical combat skills. He reportedly offered to share over 500 pages of personal notes and Army manuals on weapons manufacturing and military tactics. Hastings also claimed prior detention by law enforcement and advised on how to evade authorities. He allegedly expressed interest in creating a nuclear weapon and praised militant tunnel strategies used by groups such as Hamas.

3D Printed Firearms and Machinegun Devices

Hastings began communicating with an undercover agent claiming ties to al-Qaida, discussing 3D printed firearms, machinegun conversion devices (“switches”), and drones. He provided a link to a website offering 3D printed switches for sale, and surveillance footage showed him shipping packages containing over 100 3D printed switches, two 3D printed handgun lower receivers, a handgun slide, and additional parts intended for use in terrorist attacks.

The Plastic Liberator handgun. Photo via Defense Distributed.

During the investigation, Hastings voluntarily separated from the National Guard on June 6, 2025. The case is being handled by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Tulsa, the Army Counterintelligence Command, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Tulsa Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathan E. Michel, Matthew P. Cyran, and Christopher J. Nassar, with support from Trial Attorney Elisa Poteat of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Government Initiatives and Industry Responses to the Rise of 3D Printed Guns

In light of the growing availability of downloadable 3D printed gun designs, both governments and private companies have introduced measures to curb their spread. In May, Bragg, together with New York State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal, introduced updated legislation (S227A/A1777A) aimed at curbing the spread of 3D printed guns and auto sears—small, inexpensive devices capable of converting semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

New York state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, left, holding a 3D printed ghost gun, stands with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, middle, and Assembly member Linda Rosenthal. Photo via Manhattan DA.

French 3D printer manufacturer Dagoma partnered with international ad agency TBWA\Paris to disrupt access to weapon blueprints by releasing fake, non-functional files of 3D printable guns—frustrating attempts to download usable versions.

At the platform level, Facebook has banned content that shares instructions for manufacturing 3D printed guns, citing violations of its Community Standards. However, groups like the Firearms Policy Coalition have pushed back, arguing that such restrictions infringe on freedom of speech.

