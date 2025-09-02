TU Graz Develops Hook-and-Loop Fastener for Building Components

Researchers at Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) in Austria have created a hook-and-loop fastening system for construction that allows building parts to be securely connected and later separated without damage. The system was developed through the ReCon project, which involved university institutes and company partners, and won gold in the research category of the Sustainability Award 2024. Funding was provided by the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (FFG).

The ReCon project brought together the Institute of Architectural Technology, the Laboratory for Structural Engineering, and the Institute of Bioproducts and Paper Technology at TU Graz with the companies Axtesys and NET-Automation. Work focused on connecting components with different service lives, where irreversible joints typically hinder replacement. Two approaches were tested: gluing industrial hook-and-loop components onto conventional concrete or wooden elements, and producing fastening structures directly from raw materials such as concrete, wood, and paper. This makes it possible to separate durable load-bearing structures from short-lived elements including installations, surfaces, floors, or non-load-bearing interior walls.

“The central principle of ReCon is that buildings can be dismantled using clearly defined, separable interfaces,” said Matthias Lang-Raudaschl of TU Graz’s Institute of Architectural Technology. “This means that in the event of renovation or new use, only those components that are worn or need to meet new requirements need to be replaced. This considerably extends the overall service life of a building, as a simple replacement of parts is sufficient instead of demolition. This prevents a lot of construction waste and consumption of materials.” Tests in the Laboratory for Structural Engineering showed that the fastening systems achieved adhesive tensile strength comparable to industrial products.

The fastening system works like conventional hook-and-loop fabric but at construction scale. Hooks or mushroom heads are incorporated directly into building parts, into which hook-and-loop elements, specially produced using 3D printing, lock securely. Initial applications are intended for interiors, such as replacing wooden or plaster walls or components with installations. Researchers are examining whether using injection molding or stamped metal instead of 3D printing could further increase adhesive tensile strength.

In addition to fastening technology, the ReCon project developed methods for digitizing component data to support reuse. One approach integrated RFID chips that store details such as composition and installation date, enabling on-site reading. As an alternative, QR codes carrying minimal data were added directly to components. Both methods make it possible to evaluate condition and potential pollutants during dismantling. For example, laboratories can assess risks more effectively if the year of manufacture of a product is known.

Exhibits from the ReCon project are on display in More Than Recycling – The Exhibition on the Circular Economy at the Vienna Museum of Science and Technology, which runs until the end of 2026.

Research at Leibniz University Hannover has demonstrated the potential of 3D printing in microgravity, marking a breakthrough in aerospace applications. Working with Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, the team successfully produced titanium and nickel alloy components using laser metal deposition in simulated weightlessness at the Einstein Elevator facility. The project, funded by the German Research Foundation, showed that adapting powder handling and laser systems for space conditions can enable on-demand production and repair of parts during missions. Plans to process lunar regolith with Laser Zentrum Hannover highlight the possibility of establishing in-situ manufacturing capabilities on the Moon or Mars.

Meanwhile, at the University of Duisburg-Essen, a six-year priority program funded by the German Research Foundation has concluded with a major advance in laser powder bed fusion. The Materials for Additive Manufacturing (SPP 2122) initiative engaged 32 international laboratories to produce standardized parts from metallic and polymer powders, generating the first globally comparable dataset on process parameters and material behavior. Led by Prof. Dr. Stephan Barcikowski, the interlaboratory study examined everything from material design to component performance, with results to be released open access in November 2025. Researchers describe the dataset as a milestone toward establishing reliable standards and accelerating industrial adoption of additive processes.

University of Duisburg-Essen researcher. Photo via UDE.

