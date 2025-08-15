TTT-PoC Award Recognizes Dutch Team’s 3D Printing Solution for Advanced Microchip Cooling

A research team from the University of Twente in the Netherlands has developed a 3D printing solution aimed at enhancing thermal management in smaller, more powerful microchips, earning the Thematic Technology Transfer Proof of Concept (TTT-PoC) Award. The technology targets performance limitations in compact chip packages while aiming to reduce energy consumption associated with cooling.

“We must tackle fundamental and technical challenges in metallurgy, additive manufacturing, and advanced materials characterisation. This is the ideal moment to advance and commercialise our technology, positioning it for integration into future advanced packaging platforms,” said Dr. Shirin Dehgahi, lead investigator and postdoctoral fellow at the University of Twente.

The USB compatible sensor containing a microchip. Image via Duke Health.

Validating and Scaling the Technology Across the Microelectronics Value Chain

The team noted that semiconductor miniaturisation increases functionality in smaller components but also generates more heat, which can affect reliability and lifespan. “Improving energy efficiency alone is not enough; advanced thermal management has become essential to enable the next generation of innovation,” the researchers said.

The technology will be validated across the full value chain, with collaboration between designers and manufacturers at the die, package, and system levels. “This chain-wide approach will help identify the most impactful applications and support the development of microelectronics,” the team added.

3D Printing Driving Broader Innovation in Microelectronics

The Dutch team’s work is part of a wider trend of 3D printing innovation in the microelectronics sector. In 2024, Switzerland-based micro 3D printing company Exaddon developed the world’s first 3D microprinted probes capable of fine-pitch probing at sub-20 µm pitch. Fine-pitch probe testing is an extremely complex and precise process used to test semiconductor dies. Optimized for semiconductor wafer testing, Exaddon’s high conductivity probes are 3D printed directly onto customizable and exchangeable space transformers. This reduces complexity, cost, and the number of required component layers.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers demonstrated a breakthrough in 3D printing by creating fully 3D printed resettable fuses, key components in active electronics. Typically reliant on advanced semiconductor fabrication processes, these devices were produced using standard 3D printing hardware and an inexpensive, biodegradable polymer material infused with copper nanoparticles. Partially funded by Empiriko Corporation, this development could eventually bring electronics production to businesses, labs, and homes worldwide.



Join AM leaders and vertical experts at Additive Manufacturing Advantage. Free registration is now open for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

Want to help select the winners of the 2025 3D Printing Industry Awards? Register to join the Expert Committee today.

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.



You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows the USB compatible sensor containing a microchip. Image via Duke Health.