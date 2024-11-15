TRUMPF to Reveal Upgraded TruPrint 3000 at Formnext 2024 for High-Volume 3D Printing

TRUMPF, a German leader in machine tools and laser technology, is set to debut its enhanced TruPrint 3000 3D printer at Formnext 2024, the international exhibition dedicated to additive manufacturing, scheduled for November 19 to 22. The enhanced system incorporates new dual 700-watt fiber lasers and an advanced cooling system. It is engineered to meet the high-output demands of sectors such as automotive and aerospace that require durable, precision-manufactured components.

The upgraded TruPrint 3000 is equipped with Automatic Multilaser Alignment (AMA), which keeps the power of its dual 700-watt lasers stable, a necessary feature for producing consistent, high-quality parts. An integrated cooling system provides precise temperature control within the build platform, allowing full laser capacity operation without risking material degradation from overheating. This thermal stability is particularly significant for working with heat-sensitive metals, such as aluminum alloys, that can experience reduced strength under uncontrolled temperature fluctuations. Roland Spiegelhalder, Product Manager for Additive Manufacturing at TRUMPF, explained, “The TruPrint 3000 is engineered for volume production of high-quality parts, serving industries with stringent durability standards.”

TruPrint 3000 with dual 700-watt lasers for high-precision 3D printing. Photo via TRUMPF.

The cooling integration also enhances solidification rates, enabling parts with better durability and repeatability—two factors critical to applications like crash-resistant automotive components, which require uncompromised material integrity. The enhanced system reduces the need for manual adjustments, supporting consistency across production runs and addressing high-throughput manufacturing needs.

TRUMPF’s engineers also increased the laser spot size from 80 to 200 micrometers, optimizing the system’s speed by allowing it to cover a larger area on the build plate without sacrificing precision. This adjustment enables faster production cycles while maintaining part quality, ensuring the TruPrint 3000 meets the efficiency requirements of high-volume applications in industries with stringent quality standards.

TruPrint 3000’s laser bed in action, manufacturing metal parts. Photo via TRUMPF.

The Future of Additive Manufacturing at Formnext 2024

Formnext 2024 will feature around 860 exhibitors showcasing additive manufacturing advancements. In a recent interview with Mesago, the event organizers discussed strategies to maximize the event experience and highlighted industry perspectives on additive manufacturing’s trajectory. Despite global economic pressures, the sector remains optimistic, with many companies projecting growth in both domestic and international markets.

Central themes for this year’s event include the adoption of high-performance polymers and metal alloys, advances in sustainable manufacturing practices, and the increasing role of artificial intelligence in streamlining production processes and improving quality control.

Another major exhibitor, 3D Systems, will launch a range of new 3D printing technologies and materials at Formnext 2024. The company will introduce the PSLA 270, a high-speed SLA system designed for industrial workflows, alongside post-processing solutions like the Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400. These systems aim to streamline operations in regulated industries such as energy and healthcare by automating resin cleaning and enhancing UV curing processes.

The company will also present advanced materials, including Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White, which are engineered for applications requiring high stiffness and durability, such as wind tunnel testing and tooling. The company’s selective laser sintering (SLS) and multi-jet printing (MJP) material portfolios will be expanded, alongside the Delfin INVAC 3D powder management system for metal 3D printing.

3D Systems’ PSLA 270 solution accelerates time to part for production applications. Image via 3D Systems.

